Match ends, West Ham United 2(9), Everton 2(8).
West Ham United 2-2 Everton (9-8 on pens)
West Ham goalkeeper Adrian scored the winning penalty as his side beat Everton in a thrilling FA Cup tie.
Enner Valencia put the hosts ahead when he collected Andy Carroll's pass and shot past Toffees keeper Joel Robles.
Everton had Aiden McGeady sent off for two bookable offences, but equalised with Kevin Mirallas's fine free-kick.
Romelu Lukaku put the visitors in front after Mirallas's run, before Carlton Cole's close-range finish took the game to penalties, where West Ham won 9-8.
The third-round replay had gone to a shootout after it had finished 2-2 at the end of extra time in an amazing match.
But the drama had not finished as Everton's Steven Naismith had his penalty saved and Stewart Downing had a chance to win it for the hosts, but Robles blocked his tame effort.
However, Robles then hit the crossbar with his powerful attempt before Adrian threw off his goalkeeping gloves and calmly converted the 20th penalty to set up a fourth-round tie at League One side Bristol City.
It looked like being a routine win for the Hammers when they were leading 1-0 and Everton were reduced to 10 men with McGeady needlessly sent off after only 56 minutes.
The midfielder had been booked in the first half for a foul on Matt Jarvis before a rash sliding challenge on Mark Noble saw a second caution.
|Toffees come unstuck
|Everton had not lost to West Ham in their previous 15 matches in all competitions
However, Roberto Martinez's side fought back and grabbed a deserved equaliser through substitute Mirallas's powerful free-kick, which curled around the wall and past Adrian.
Robles made excellent saves to deny Noble and substitute Kevin Nolan to take the game into extra time and Lukaku put Everton ahead with a close-range finish after more excellent work from Mirallas.
It was a poignant moment for Lukaku as he raised both arms and pointed to the sky, as a tribute to his friend Junior Malanda, the Belgium Under-21 international and Wolfsburg midfielder who died in a car crash in Germany on Sunday aged 20.
There was then controversy as Everton thought they should have had a penalty when Mirallas was fouled, but the referee gave a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, despite the offence appearing to take place in it.
But there was still time for another twist as substitute Cole, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes, prodded in James Tomkins's header to take it to penalties.
Adrian proved to be the hero as he saved one spot-kick and scored the decisive one.
West Ham's victory was their first win in the competition since February 2011 and they will now play League One side Bristol City on Sunday, 25 January in a match that will be broadcast live on the BBC.
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce, speaking to BT Sport: "It was an unbelievable match, wasn't it? You can't say the FA Cup has died after that, not with that entertainment value.
"I thought today had absolutely everything a cup tie should have - a little bit of controversy, some great play, chances missed, some great goalkeeping and some very good goals."
West Ham's match-winner Adrian: "It was the most unbelievable game and for the fans I feel really happy.
"I was relaxed and quiet when I struck the penalty and we got the victory and keep going in the FA Cup."
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "I thought we were the better side. We created really, really good opportunities, and probably we should have taken one or two before the one we scored.
"But in terms of the performance and the character and the phases of good football we showed, I couldn't be prouder.
"Sometimes in football you feel you are going to get what you deserve but clearly today we were unfortunate in the penalty shootout where it is a bit of a lottery."
Line-ups
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 18Jenkinson
- 19CollinsSubstituted forColeat 111'minutes
- 5Tomkins
- 3Cresswell
- 16Noble
- 30SongSubstituted forNolanat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 7JarvisSubstituted forAmalfitanoat 69'minutes
- 11Downing
- 31E Valencia
- 9Carroll
Substitutes
- 4Nolan
- 12Vaz Te
- 17O'Brien
- 21Amalfitano
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 24Cole
- 32Burke
Everton
- 1RoblesBooked at 120mins
- 23Coleman
- 26Stones
- 6Jagielka
- 3Baines
- 17BesicSubstituted forMirallasat 67'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 18BarryBooked at 85mins
- 7McGeadyBooked at 56mins
- 20BarkleySubstituted forOviedoat 67'minutes
- 14Naismith
- 10Lukaku
Substitutes
- 8Oviedo
- 9Koné
- 11Mirallas
- 29Garbutt
- 30Alcaraz
- 35McAleny
- 45Griffiths
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 25,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, West Ham United 2(9), Everton 2(8).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(9), Everton 2(8). Adrián (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still West Ham United 2(8), Everton 2(8). Joel Robles (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(8), Everton 2(8). Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Everton 2(8). Seamus Coleman (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(7), Everton 2(7). Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Everton 2(7). Phil Jagielka (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(6), Everton 2(6). Enner Valencia (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Everton 2(6). John Stones (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(5), Everton 2(5). Carlton Cole (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Everton 2(5). Gareth Barry (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Stewart Downing (West Ham United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Everton 2(4). Bryan Oviedo (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(4), Everton 2(3). Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Everton 2(3). Leighton Baines (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(3), Everton 2(2). Andy Carroll (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Everton 2(2). Romelu Lukaku (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(2), Everton 2(1). Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Steven Naismith (Everton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2(1), Everton 2(1). Mark Noble (West Ham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Everton 2(1). Kevin Mirallas (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins West Ham United 2, Everton 2.
Second Half Extra Time ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 2.
Attempt missed. Carlton Cole (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Carlton Cole (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enner Valencia.
Booking
Joel Robles (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carlton Cole.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Oviedo (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by John Stones.
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Seamus Coleman.
Offside, Everton. Leighton Baines tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.
Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).
Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Everton 2. Carlton Cole (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tomkins with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by John Stones.
Offside, Everton. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Bryan Oviedo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Carlton Cole replaces James Collins.