Ivorian striker Franck Dja Djedje joins Hibernian

Hibernian have signed former Ivory Coast Under-23 striker Franck Dja Djedje on an 18-month contract, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old has previously made a limited number of appearances for Nice in France, Norwegian side Sarpsborg and Dinamo Minsk in Belarus, among others.

Dja Djedje represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics.

"This is a brilliant club and I'm very excited about playing for Hibernian," he told the club's website.

"I've heard so many good things about Hibernian and everything seems right about this move, so I cannot wait for it all to begin."

Dja Djedje scored eight goals in 64 appearances for Arles-Avignon and Nice from 2010 to 2012, and since January 2013 has been on the scoresheet intermittently at Chornomorets Odesa in Ukraine, Sarpsborg and Dinamo Minsk.

Before signing, he sought the advice of forward Hibs player Sol Bamba.

"Sol is a close friend of mine and he told me all about Hibernian, Edinburgh and Scottish football," he added.

"He told me that I should take this opportunity because I would enjoy playing here.

"My objective is to help the club to achieve promotion this year by scoring goals and helping the team."

He will be available to play in Saturday's home match against Falkirk once the signing paperwork has been completed.

Alan Stubbs, the Easter Road head coach, believes the Ivorian will add quality to the squad.

"We're really excited that we've managed to get Franck on board - he will give us another dimension in attack," he said.

"Franck is an intelligent player, who has got good movement. He is quick and he scores goals.

"We're delighted that we've managed to sign him and we welcome him into the squad."