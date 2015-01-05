Welling: Rowan Vine among five new signings for Jody Brown

From the section

Vine had been playing in Scotland since the summer of 2012, having spells at St Johnstone, Hibernian and Greenock Morton

Former Birmingham City and QPR striker Rowan Vine is among five new signings made by recently-appointed Welling United manager Jody Brown.

Vine, 32, was a free agent and is awaiting international clearance after leaving Scottish side Greenock Morton.

Reece Harris and Joseph Zerafa have joined the Wings from East Thurrock United and Grays Athletic respectively.

Bournemouth midfielder Josh Carmichael and Charlton defender Harry Osborne, both 20, have also joined on loan.

Meanwhile Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Henly has agreed to extend his loan stay with the Conference side, but fellow stopper Benji Buchel has returned to Bournemouth.

Brown's assistant Glen Little has also signed playing forms with Welling.

The 39-year-old former Burnley and Reading winger was previously registered with Grays but joined Brown in moving to Park View Road last month.