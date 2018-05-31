BBC Sport - FA Cup classics: Wimbledon v Liverpool, 1988 final

Archive: Crazy Gang's 1988 Cup win

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport looks back at the 1988 FA Cup final when Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' beat Liverpool's 'Culture Club' 1-0 at Wembley.

Lawrie Sanchez's header from Dennis Wise's free-kick set up one of the tournaments great upsets, sealed when Dave Beasant denied John Aldridge from the penalty spot.

Wimbledon's victory over England's preeminent club came only 11 years after being elected to the Football League.

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top videos

Video

Archive: Crazy Gang's 1988 Cup win

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Why scoring a penalty has never been easier

Video

Aitch & Jesse Lingard discuss their mutual love of Man Utd

Video

How the 'Allez, Allez, Allez' chant conquered Europe

Video

Bolt's 100m world record 10 years on - 'Brilliant beyond compare'

Video

Matheson, 16, has school test morning after scoring against Man Utd

Video

'Take a bow' - Trescothick given standing ovation to end 26-year career

  • From the section Cricket
Video

MOTDx goes hunting for big names at the Fifa Awards

Video

Adams ready for biggest fight of her career

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Simmons wins men's junior road title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

England and Italy big winners at World Cup

Video

'Look good, feel good, do great!' Athletes on looking fierce on the track

Video

'Bury till I die': Fighting the loss of your team

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you