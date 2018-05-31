Southampton are held 1-1 by Championship side Ipswich in the FA Cup third round tie at St Mary's Stadium.

Darren Ambrose put Ipswich ahead with a header from Tyrone Mings's cross, but Saints scored a deserved equaliser through Morgan Schneiderlin to earn the Premier League side a replay at Portman Road.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.