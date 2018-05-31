BBC Sport - FA Cup Catch-Up: Third round highlights

  From the section FA Cup

Get all the best bits from the FA Cup third round in under 10 minutes with our FA Cup Catch-Up.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Man Utd's Ander Herrera and West Brom's Saido Berahino were all in superb goalscoring form, while Martin Keown and Match of the Day commentator Jonathan Pearce embraced the romance of the cup.

Download to your mobile phone or tablet via BBC iPlayer.

Watch live coverage of AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool on Monday - BBC One from 19:30 GMT.

