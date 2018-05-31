BBC Sport - FA Cup third round: Best goals so far
FA Cup third round: Best goals so far
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the best goals from Friday and Saturday's matches in the FA Cup third round.
Kadeem Harris got the weekend under way with a hooked volley in Cardiff's 3-1 win over Colchester, while Saido Berahino's headline-grabbing performance for West Brom featured two perfectly-placed finishes.
Swansea's Bafetimbi Gomis and Charlton's Johann Berg Gudmundsson also feature.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired