BBC Sport - FA Cup third round: Best goals so far

FA Cup third round: Best goals so far

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best goals from Friday and Saturday's matches in the FA Cup third round.

Kadeem Harris got the weekend under way with a hooked volley in Cardiff's 3-1 win over Colchester, while Saido Berahino's headline-grabbing performance for West Brom featured two perfectly-placed finishes.

Swansea's Bafetimbi Gomis and Charlton's Johann Berg Gudmundsson also feature.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

FA Cup third round: Best goals so far

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

England women break T20 record with Brunt six

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Beaumont reaches second-fastest women's T20 century

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired