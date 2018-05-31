BBC Sport - FA Cup: Saido Berahino scores four but barely celebrates

Why won't Berahino celebrate?

  • From the section FA Cup

West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino appears subdued despite scoring an impressive four goals in a 7-0 win against Gateshead in the FA Cup third round last January.

After the match, new Baggies boss Tony Pulis said: "You should go and see him in the dressing room, he's more happy in there".

Berahino's mood is not likely to have been lifted by the fact he was unable to complete a transfer to Tottenham on deadline day, as West Brom rejected a fourth bid for him.

Top videos

Video

Why won't Berahino celebrate?

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired