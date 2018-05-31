West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino appears subdued despite scoring an impressive four goals in a 7-0 win against Gateshead in the FA Cup third round last January.

After the match, new Baggies boss Tony Pulis said: "You should go and see him in the dressing room, he's more happy in there".

Berahino's mood is not likely to have been lifted by the fact he was unable to complete a transfer to Tottenham on deadline day, as West Brom rejected a fourth bid for him.