Birmingham City come from behind with three goals in six second-half minutes to avoid an embarrassing FA Cup upset at non-league Blyth Spartans.

The Championship club are 120 places above Blyth in the football pyramid but trailed to two Robbie Dale strikes.

The Blyth captain - a barman in his mother's pub - turned in a Jarrett Rivers cross from six yards and added his seventh goal in six FA Cup ties with a run and finish from 18 yards.

His efforts sparked a standing half-time ovation from the 4,450 fans packed into Croft Park but when Lee Novak drilled home on 52 minutes, the mood shifted.

Birmingham striker Wes Thomas's determined finish to level was in fitting with his side's second-half attitude and his headed winner from four yards prevented a first defeat by non-league opposition in 21 years.