Dumbarton 1-5 Heart of Midlothian

Dutch striker Genero Zeefuik scored twice on his debut and missed a penalty as Hearts won their 17th match out of 20 in the Scottish Championship.

Robbie Neilson's side dominated the game and coped better with the wind.

Sam Nicholson converted a Callum Paterson cross in 57 minutes to add to a 20-yard strike in seven minutes.

But while Jamie Walker and Dumbarton's Chris Kane got on the scoresheet it was Zeefuik who caught the eye as he scored from two crosses into the box.

Nicholson got Robbie Neilson's men off to a flying start when he picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, drove forward and smashed in a shot down to goalkeeper Danny Rogers' right from 20 yards.

Hearts beat Dumbarton by the same score at Tynecastle in October but, although they drew 0-0 on their last visit to the Bet Butler Stadium, they seldom looked like dropping more points.

Dumbarton's best chance in the first half, when they had the fierce wind at their backs, was when Northern Irish centre-back Chris Turner smashed a header off the Hearts crossbar in 17 minutes.

Moments later midfielder Mark Gilhaney was clean through on visiting goalie Neil Alexander, who saved his shot, and Alim Ozturk cleared Archie Campbell's effort from the rebound off the goal-line.

Hearts' second came from good build-up play by Zeefuik, who held the ball up and passed to Walker who hit a shot hard and low into the net.

After the interval, Walker and Nicholson combined down the left wing and the latter's cross provided Zeefuik with his first goal for the Championship leaders.

Hearts moved 4-0 up went Callum Paterson's cross from the right was perfectly weighted for Nicholson to hit home with his left foot at the back post for his second.

Yet another Hearts goal came from a cross, this time supplied by Walker, as the burly on-loan striker Zeefuik cut across his marker to score at the near post.

Dumbarton pulled a goal back through Kane a minute later and almost immediately Scott Linton's foul on Walker in the Dumbarton penalty box gave Zeefuik the chance to register a hat-trick.

However, Rogers saved his attempt from 12 yards and was lively enough to block his attempt from the rebound.

The Edinburgh side remain 13 points clear of second-place Rangers while Dumbarton stay in seventh position.