Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Heart of Midlothian 5.
Dumbarton 1-5 Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Dutch striker Genero Zeefuik scored twice on his debut and missed a penalty as Hearts won their 17th match out of 20 in the Scottish Championship.
Robbie Neilson's side dominated the game and coped better with the wind.
Sam Nicholson converted a Callum Paterson cross in 57 minutes to add to a 20-yard strike in seven minutes.
But while Jamie Walker and Dumbarton's Chris Kane got on the scoresheet it was Zeefuik who caught the eye as he scored from two crosses into the box.
Nicholson got Robbie Neilson's men off to a flying start when he picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, drove forward and smashed in a shot down to goalkeeper Danny Rogers' right from 20 yards.
Hearts beat Dumbarton by the same score at Tynecastle in October but, although they drew 0-0 on their last visit to the Bet Butler Stadium, they seldom looked like dropping more points.
Dumbarton's best chance in the first half, when they had the fierce wind at their backs, was when Northern Irish centre-back Chris Turner smashed a header off the Hearts crossbar in 17 minutes.
Moments later midfielder Mark Gilhaney was clean through on visiting goalie Neil Alexander, who saved his shot, and Alim Ozturk cleared Archie Campbell's effort from the rebound off the goal-line.
Hearts' second came from good build-up play by Zeefuik, who held the ball up and passed to Walker who hit a shot hard and low into the net.
After the interval, Walker and Nicholson combined down the left wing and the latter's cross provided Zeefuik with his first goal for the Championship leaders.
Hearts moved 4-0 up went Callum Paterson's cross from the right was perfectly weighted for Nicholson to hit home with his left foot at the back post for his second.
Yet another Hearts goal came from a cross, this time supplied by Walker, as the burly on-loan striker Zeefuik cut across his marker to score at the near post.
Dumbarton pulled a goal back through Kane a minute later and almost immediately Scott Linton's foul on Walker in the Dumbarton penalty box gave Zeefuik the chance to register a hat-trick.
However, Rogers saved his attempt from 12 yards and was lively enough to block his attempt from the rebound.
The Edinburgh side remain 13 points clear of second-place Rangers while Dumbarton stay in seventh position.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van Zanten
- 4Graham
- 5Mair
- 3Linton
- 7Gilhaney
- 6TurnerBooked at 75mins
- 8Agnew
- 20CampbellSubstituted forMegginsonat 55'minutes
- 23KaneSubstituted forMcCallumat 89'minutes
- 9NishSubstituted forTaggartat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Megginson
- 12Taggart
- 14Fleming
- 15McCallum
- 19Ewings
- 25Whitefield
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2Paterson
- 5Ozturk
- 4Wilson
- 44Eckersley
- 11Nicholson
- 17BuabenSubstituted forPallardo Gonzalezat 75'minutes
- 6GomisSubstituted forKingat 80'minutes
- 7Walker
- 19Keatings
- 23ZeefuikSubstituted forHoltat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Holt
- 12King
- 13Hamilton
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 16Oliver
- 22McKay
- 30McGhee
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 1,537
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away12
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Heart of Midlothian 5.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Donald McCallum replaces Christopher Kane.
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Danny Wilson.
Attempt missed. Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Eckersley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Billy King replaces Morgaro Gomis.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Dumbarton).
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Heart of Midlothian).
Chris Turner (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jason Holt (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Turner (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Turner (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Miguel Pallardó replaces Prince Buaben.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Scott Taggart replaces Colin Nish.
Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Attempt saved. Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Jason Holt replaces Género Zeefuik.
Penalty saved! Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Jamie Walker draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Scott Linton (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Heart of Midlothian 5. Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 5. Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Walker.
Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 4. Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Walker.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mitchel Megginson replaces Archie Campbell.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Mair (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.