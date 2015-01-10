Match ends, Hibernian 3, Falkirk 3.
Hibernian 3-3 Falkirk
Hibernian let a 3-1 half-time lead slip as Falkirk hit back to claim a share of the points at Easter Road.
Jason Cummings shot the hosts ahead on 11 minutes but John Baird levelled with a free header on his Bairns debut.
A Liam Fontaine header was knocked into his own net by Luke Leahy and Cummings nodded in from Martin Boyle's cross.
The Bairns rallied after the break and Hibs skipper Liam Craig put through his own net just before Peter Grant drilled home from 10 yards.
Hibs looked on course for a third consecutive home win when Boyle rounded keeper Jamie MacDonald and centred for Cummings to head in his 11th goal of the season.
Earlier, the teenager's curling shot had got past MacDonald despite the keeper getting a hand to it and he put Leahy under pressure as Fontaine's header from a Scott Allan corner was hurtling towards goal.
Baird, who left Queen of the South last week, had equalised with a header from Kieran Duffy delivery and thought he had put the visitors in front on 25 minutes only to be called offside after a lengthy delay.
Cummings and Boyle both went close early in the second half, with the latter shooting wide after going past the keeper, but Falkirk have beaten the Edinburgh side twice this season and came back strongly.
Craig awkwardly scooped a Craig Sibbald corner past his own goalkeeper before Grant was left all alone at a free kick to fire past Mark Oxley.
With Falkirk now on top, the on-loan Hull keeper tipped a Sibbald shot wide and pushed Blair Alston's 30-yard free-kick over the bar in added time.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 22Booth
- 4Hanlon
- 5Fontaine
- 16Stevenson
- 20AllanSubstituted forHandlingat 77'minutes
- 23McGeouchBooked at 84mins
- 8RobertsonBooked at 90mins
- 10Craig
- 17BoyleSubstituted forDja Djedjeat 70'minutes
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 11Stanton
- 14Heffernan
- 18Sinclair
- 19Handling
- 29Dja Djedje
- 31Perntreou
- 39Martin
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 2DuffieBooked at 44mins
- 5McCrackenBooked at 78mins
- 14Grant
- 19Leahy
- 10Sibbald
- 6Vaulks
- 11KerrSubstituted forTaiwoat 88'minutes
- 8Alston
- 33Loy
- 35BairdSubstituted forMorganat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Taiwo
- 9Smith
- 12Bowman
- 15Dick
- 17Maybury
- 20Cooper
- 36Morgan
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 9,498
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 3, Falkirk 3.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Attempt saved. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Hibernian).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Taylor Morgan (Falkirk).
Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Tom Taiwo replaces Mark Kerr.
Booking
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Taylor Morgan replaces John Baird.
Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Luke Leahy.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Liam Craig (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
David McCracken (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McCracken (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Handling replaces Scott Allan.
Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by David McCracken.
Scott Robertson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Baird (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Franck Dja Djedje replaces Martin Boyle.
Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Falkirk 3. Peter Grant (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.