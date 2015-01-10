Hibernian 3-3 Falkirk

Hibernian let a 3-1 half-time lead slip as Falkirk hit back to claim a share of the points at Easter Road.

Jason Cummings shot the hosts ahead on 11 minutes but John Baird levelled with a free header on his Bairns debut.

A Liam Fontaine header was knocked into his own net by Luke Leahy and Cummings nodded in from Martin Boyle's cross.

The Bairns rallied after the break and Hibs skipper Liam Craig put through his own net just before Peter Grant drilled home from 10 yards.

Hibs looked on course for a third consecutive home win when Boyle rounded keeper Jamie MacDonald and centred for Cummings to head in his 11th goal of the season.

Earlier, the teenager's curling shot had got past MacDonald despite the keeper getting a hand to it and he put Leahy under pressure as Fontaine's header from a Scott Allan corner was hurtling towards goal.

Baird, who left Queen of the South last week, had equalised with a header from Kieran Duffy delivery and thought he had put the visitors in front on 25 minutes only to be called offside after a lengthy delay.

Cummings and Boyle both went close early in the second half, with the latter shooting wide after going past the keeper, but Falkirk have beaten the Edinburgh side twice this season and came back strongly.

Craig awkwardly scooped a Craig Sibbald corner past his own goalkeeper before Grant was left all alone at a free kick to fire past Mark Oxley.

With Falkirk now on top, the on-loan Hull keeper tipped a Sibbald shot wide and pushed Blair Alston's 30-yard free-kick over the bar in added time.