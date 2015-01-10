Match ends, Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 0.
Leicester City 1-0 Aston Villa
- Leicester's second home league win of season
- Foxes unbeaten in 2015
- Villa lowest scorers in league
- James and Clark sent off in injury time
Bottom side Leicester City boosted their survival hopes with a second home Premier League win of the season against fellow strugglers Aston Villa.
Leicester striker David Nugent slotted wide when through on goal early on.
Nugent, the club's top scorer last season, hit the bar before Paul Konchesky volleyed in from 18 yards.
Leicester's Matt James was sent off for an injury-time lunge, while Villa's Ciaran Clark was shown a second yellow card for reacting in the aftermath.
James's tackle on Jores Okore sparked ugly scenes between the players but it was the first sign of any fight from Villa throughout.
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan pulled off a string of saves for the visitors as the deserved win moves Leicester just three points adrift of safety.
Aston Villa are now without a win in six Premier League games, scoring just one goal in that period, and are just three points clear of the bottom three after a dire away display.
Paul Lambert's men went into the match having failed to score in a league-high 11 of their 20 matches this season and they showed little sign of changing that with just one shot on target.
The Foxes have broken their club-record transfer fee on a striker, Andrej Kramaric, for a second time this season as the league's joint fourth-lowest goalscorers look for the firepower to provide them with top-flight salvation.
But, with Kramaric still awaiting a work permit, they were left rueing some early wastefulness as Nugent slotted wide with just Guzan to beat before heading wide from five yards.
Leicester dominated the opening half and, after Nugent volleyed against the bar, Konchesky deservedly broke the deadlock with a left-footed volley through a crowd of players from the edge of the penalty area.
The hosts continued to dominate in the second half and a poor Villa had Guzan to thank for keeping them in the game as he tipped James's diving header over the bar, before parrying Marc Albrighton's shot away.
James and Clark then saw red in the dying seconds as an impressive Leicester comfortably held on for a second league win in three matches.
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson:
"We deserved to win in a game that was not one of our better performances with the ball. We dominated the game in terms of chances and we feel unfortunate not to have had at least one penalty.
"The performances through our bad run were not poor, whether that is a case of being street-wise or being clinical in both boxes, which I'm sure it is.
"That is what playing in the Premier League is about. You need time to adapt. We have not had the luck our performances deserve. We have to turn this more positive run of results into an opportunity to climb the league."
Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert:
"We have to put it right, we have to do better in the last third. We have to keep working hard and hopefully it will come.
"We need creative lads to help the group. We have to do a lot better in the final third."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 12Hamer
- 17Simpson
- 27Wasilewski
- 5Morgan
- 3Konchesky
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forLawrenceat 72'minutes
- 7HammondBooked at 56minsSubstituted forKingat 75'minutes
- 8JamesBooked at 90mins
- 24Knockaert
- 35Nugent
- 23UlloaSubstituted forVardyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 9Vardy
- 10King
- 16Lawrence
- 18Moore
- 32Schwarzer
- 39Wood
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 21Hutton
- 5OkoreBooked at 35mins
- 6ClarkBooked at 90mins
- 23CissokhoSubstituted forN'Zogbiaat 89'minutes
- 8Cleverley
- 15Westwood
- 24C SánchezSubstituted forRichardsonat 76'minutes
- 11Agbonlahor
- 20Benteke
- 12ColeSubstituted forWeimannat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Baker
- 7Bacuna
- 10Weimann
- 18Richardson
- 28N'Zogbia
- 31Given
- 34Lowton
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 31,728
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 0.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).
Dismissal
Matthew James (Leicester City) is shown the red card.
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew James (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Charles N'Zogbia replaces Aly Cissokho because of an injury.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Richardson (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Hand ball by Matthew James (Leicester City).
Foul by Christian Benteke (Aston Villa).
Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Aston Villa. Ciaran Clark tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Offside, Leicester City. David Nugent tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Nugent.
Foul by Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa).
Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Kieran Richardson replaces Carlos Sánchez.
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa).
Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Andy King replaces Dean Hammond because of an injury.
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Andreas Weimann replaces Joe Cole.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy replaces Leonardo Ulloa.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Tom Lawrence replaces Marc Albrighton.
Attempt missed. Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Cole with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Konchesky (Leicester City).
Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Offside, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton tries a through ball, but David Nugent is caught offside.