Hartlepool United 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Hartlepool recorded their first League Two victory under Ronnie Moore by overcoming Cheltenham at Victoria Park.

Scott Fenwick gave the home side the lead midway through the first-half converting Jack Compton's low cross.

Pools continued to dominate after the break and were rewarded through home debutant Rakish Bingham's drive.

Kevin Stewart rattled the post with a firm header for the Robins late on but Hartlepool held on to seal their first league win since October.

Cheltenham Town manager Paul Buckle told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"It's always disappointing when you lose, of course it is, we've probably had enough of those days to last us a lifetime this season.

"You have to manage the game from the side, but the players have to manage the game as well, in terms of understanding the conditions.

"I don't think we cleared our lines well enough, we still had chances all the way to the end, but the goals we conceded were poor.

"We just lacked a little bit today, but it certainly wasn't effort or desire."