Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Hartlepool United 2-0 Cheltenham Town
Hartlepool recorded their first League Two victory under Ronnie Moore by overcoming Cheltenham at Victoria Park.
Scott Fenwick gave the home side the lead midway through the first-half converting Jack Compton's low cross.
Pools continued to dominate after the break and were rewarded through home debutant Rakish Bingham's drive.
Kevin Stewart rattled the post with a firm header for the Robins late on but Hartlepool held on to seal their first league win since October.
Cheltenham Town manager Paul Buckle told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"It's always disappointing when you lose, of course it is, we've probably had enough of those days to last us a lifetime this season.
"You have to manage the game from the side, but the players have to manage the game as well, in terms of understanding the conditions.
"I don't think we cleared our lines well enough, we still had chances all the way to the end, but the goals we conceded were poor.
"We just lacked a little bit today, but it certainly wasn't effort or desire."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 2Austin
- 20Jones
- 26HarrisonBooked at 90mins
- 21Duckworth
- 7Franks
- 14Woods
- 31Tshibola
- 11Compton
- 29Bingham
- 17Fenwick
Substitutes
- 3Holden
- 4Bates
- 8Walker
- 13Maxted
- 16Featherstone
- 19Richards
- 22Nearney
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 2VaughanBooked at 55mins
- 5Brown
- 29Jones
- 3Braham-Barrett
- 19Sterling-JamesSubstituted forHarrisonat 54'minutes
- 26StewartBooked at 37mins
- 8Richards
- 7Ferdinand
- 28DunnBooked at 90mins
- 10GornellSubstituted forWilliamsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Harrison
- 11Haworth
- 15Deaman
- 16Hanks
- 17Kotwica
- 21Williams
- 30Reynolds
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 3,155
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Booking
Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Scott Harrison.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Duckworth.
Attempt missed. Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Hartlepool United).
Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Lee Vaughan.
Attempt missed. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).
Kane Ferdinand (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Harry Williams replaces Terry Gornell.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Compton.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jonathan Franks.
Lloyd Jones (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).
Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Matt Richards.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Byron Harrison replaces Omari Sterling-James.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.