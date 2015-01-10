League Two
Hartlepool2Cheltenham0

Hartlepool United 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Hartlepool recorded their first League Two victory under Ronnie Moore by overcoming Cheltenham at Victoria Park.

Scott Fenwick gave the home side the lead midway through the first-half converting Jack Compton's low cross.

Pools continued to dominate after the break and were rewarded through home debutant Rakish Bingham's drive.

Kevin Stewart rattled the post with a firm header for the Robins late on but Hartlepool held on to seal their first league win since October.

Cheltenham Town manager Paul Buckle told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"It's always disappointing when you lose, of course it is, we've probably had enough of those days to last us a lifetime this season.

"You have to manage the game from the side, but the players have to manage the game as well, in terms of understanding the conditions.

"I don't think we cleared our lines well enough, we still had chances all the way to the end, but the goals we conceded were poor.

"We just lacked a little bit today, but it certainly wasn't effort or desire."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 2Austin
  • 20Jones
  • 26HarrisonBooked at 90mins
  • 21Duckworth
  • 7Franks
  • 14Woods
  • 31Tshibola
  • 11Compton
  • 29Bingham
  • 17Fenwick

Substitutes

  • 3Holden
  • 4Bates
  • 8Walker
  • 13Maxted
  • 16Featherstone
  • 19Richards
  • 22Nearney

Cheltenham

  • 1Carson
  • 2VaughanBooked at 55mins
  • 5Brown
  • 29Jones
  • 3Braham-Barrett
  • 19Sterling-JamesSubstituted forHarrisonat 54'minutes
  • 26StewartBooked at 37mins
  • 8Richards
  • 7Ferdinand
  • 28DunnBooked at 90mins
  • 10GornellSubstituted forWilliamsat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Harrison
  • 11Haworth
  • 15Deaman
  • 16Hanks
  • 17Kotwica
  • 21Williams
  • 30Reynolds
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
3,155

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.

Booking

Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Scott Harrison.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Duckworth.

Attempt missed. Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Hartlepool United).

Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Lee Vaughan.

Attempt missed. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.

Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.

Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).

Kane Ferdinand (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Harry Williams replaces Terry Gornell.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Compton.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jonathan Franks.

Lloyd Jones (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).

Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town).

Attempt missed. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Byron Harrison (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Matt Richards.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Byron Harrison replaces Omari Sterling-James.

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe25148339201950
2Burton25154635241149
3Newport25137536251146
4Shrewsbury25136633161745
5Luton24127528171143
6Southend2511862420441
7Plymouth25116829171239
8Stevenage2511593532338
9Bury2411493530537
10Exeter2610793335-237
11Morecambe25105102523235
12Wimbledon249693433133
13Accrington23103103437-333
14Cambridge2495103529632
15Oxford Utd2578102631-529
16Northampton2584133638-228
17Portsmouth2477102630-428
18Cheltenham2577112235-1328
19York2551282629-327
20Mansfield2476111930-1127
21Dag & Red2575132636-1026
22Carlisle2573152946-1724
23Tranmere2458112330-723
24Hartlepool2545161843-2517
View full League Two table

