Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Norwich City 2.
Bournemouth 1-2 Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Ten-man Norwich City marked Alex Neil's first game in charge with a stunning win at leaders Bournemouth.
The Cherries led when Matt Ritchie thumped in Marc Pugh's cross.
Norwich's equaliser was controversial, with Bournemouth adamant that Michael Turner had handballed Nathan Redmond's corner before Gary Hooper prodded in.
The Canaries had Jonny Howson sent off for a late challenge on Yann Kermorgant, but Cameron Jerome curled in a superb winner from 20 yards.
Derby's 1-0 win at Ipswich Town earlier in the day meant the Cherries remained top of the Championship on goal difference only.
|High-flying Bournemouth
|Liverpool and Norwich City are the only sides to have beaten Bournemouth since the start of October
But Canaries fans will be hoping that the arrival of 33-year-old Neil, who completed his move from Hamilton Academical to succeed Neil Adams at Carrow Road on Friday, can inspire their side to climb from seventh and be involved with the automatic promotion race.
Neil must have been impressed by how his side not only overcame a one-man disadvantage, but also the impact of losing two centre-halves to injury during a victory that ended the Cherries' 14-game unbeaten run in the league.
Former Barnsley player Neil started the game in the directors' box at Dean Court, but Howson's dismissal with 25 minutes remaining, with the game poised at 1-1, was his cue to head to the dugout and join first-team coach Mike Phelan.
A league defeat by Reading followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of Preston was enough to end Adams' nine-month spell as Norwich boss last week, and City's defensive fragility was exposed for the host's opener.
Pugh was allowed to put in a looping cross from the left and Ritchie arrived unmarked to convert, but the visitors went on to have the better of the first half, although the leveller had an element of fortune.
Redmond's corner found its way through to Hooper, possibly after hitting the hand of Turner, but the former Celtic striker was able to poke in from close range.
In a frenetic second half, Howson was shown the red card by referee Chris Foy for a full-bloodied tackle on substitute Kermorgant.
City, forced into a reshuffle after Ryan Bennett, who had already replaced fellow centre-half Russell Martin, had to be taken off, looked happy to take a point as Ritchie curled an effort wide.
But Jerome inflicted Bournemouth's first defeat in the Championship since September with his 13th goal of the season.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"My team did not show enough. The quality of Norwich stopped us being able to build up any pressure and we lacked the control we normally have.
"This highlights how hard it is in this league. No matter how good you think you are, there are quality teams out there who can beat you.
"Norwich moved the ball better in the first half. Our best period was in the second half just before the sending off and we did not make enough of the chances we had during that time."
Norwich manager Alex Neil:
"We have quality players and they showed they have a good resolve and a good work ethic.
"It is fantastic for me to win my first game but we know we have got a lot of work to do. I think we will improve but it is a great start."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 31Boruc
- 2Francis
- 5Elphick
- 3S CookBooked at 89mins
- 11Daniels
- 30RitchieBooked at 62mins
- 8ArterBooked at 20mins
- 6SurmanSubstituted forGoslingat 85'minutes
- 7PughSubstituted forFraserat 81'minutes
- 10PitmanSubstituted forKermorgantat 61'minutes
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Camp
- 4Gosling
- 15A Smith
- 18Kermorgant
- 19Stanislas
- 20Fraser
- 32O'Kane
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2WhittakerSubstituted forBennettat 60'minutesSubstituted forO'Neilat 67'minutes
- 5Martin
- 6Turner
- 23OlssonBooked at 16mins
- 27Tettey
- 22RedmondSubstituted forLaffertyat 79'minutes
- 4Johnson
- 8HowsonBooked at 64mins
- 10JeromeBooked at 56mins
- 11Hooper
Substitutes
- 7Grabban
- 9Lafferty
- 14Hoolahan
- 21Murphy
- 24Bennett
- 26Rudd
- 28O'Neil
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 11,318
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Norwich City 2.
Attempt missed. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alexander Tettey.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).
Booking
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gary O'Neil.
Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Dan Gosling replaces Andrew Surman.
Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
Foul by Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).
Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Marc Pugh.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Norwich City 2. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kyle Lafferty replaces Nathan Redmond.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Norwich City. Martin Olsson tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Arter.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Martin Olsson.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alexander Tettey.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary O'Neil replaces Ryan Bennett because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Jonny Howson (Norwich City) is shown the red card.
Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Howson (Norwich City).
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Norwich City).
Booking
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.