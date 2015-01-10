Bournemouth 1-2 Norwich City

Alex Neil (left) sat in the stands during the first half, but joined Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (right) on the touchline with 25 minutes to go

Ten-man Norwich City marked Alex Neil's first game in charge with a stunning win at leaders Bournemouth.

The Cherries led when Matt Ritchie thumped in Marc Pugh's cross.

Norwich's equaliser was controversial, with Bournemouth adamant that Michael Turner had handballed Nathan Redmond's corner before Gary Hooper prodded in.

The Canaries had Jonny Howson sent off for a late challenge on Yann Kermorgant, but Cameron Jerome curled in a superb winner from 20 yards.

Derby's 1-0 win at Ipswich Town earlier in the day meant the Cherries remained top of the Championship on goal difference only.

High-flying Bournemouth Liverpool and Norwich City are the only sides to have beaten Bournemouth since the start of October

But Canaries fans will be hoping that the arrival of 33-year-old Neil, who completed his move from Hamilton Academical to succeed Neil Adams at Carrow Road on Friday, can inspire their side to climb from seventh and be involved with the automatic promotion race.

Neil must have been impressed by how his side not only overcame a one-man disadvantage, but also the impact of losing two centre-halves to injury during a victory that ended the Cherries' 14-game unbeaten run in the league.

Former Barnsley player Neil started the game in the directors' box at Dean Court, but Howson's dismissal with 25 minutes remaining, with the game poised at 1-1, was his cue to head to the dugout and join first-team coach Mike Phelan.

A league defeat by Reading followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of Preston was enough to end Adams' nine-month spell as Norwich boss last week, and City's defensive fragility was exposed for the host's opener.

Pugh was allowed to put in a looping cross from the left and Ritchie arrived unmarked to convert, but the visitors went on to have the better of the first half, although the leveller had an element of fortune.

Redmond's corner found its way through to Hooper, possibly after hitting the hand of Turner, but the former Celtic striker was able to poke in from close range.

In a frenetic second half, Howson was shown the red card by referee Chris Foy for a full-bloodied tackle on substitute Kermorgant.

City, forced into a reshuffle after Ryan Bennett, who had already replaced fellow centre-half Russell Martin, had to be taken off, looked happy to take a point as Ritchie curled an effort wide.

But Jerome inflicted Bournemouth's first defeat in the Championship since September with his 13th goal of the season.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:

"My team did not show enough. The quality of Norwich stopped us being able to build up any pressure and we lacked the control we normally have.

"This highlights how hard it is in this league. No matter how good you think you are, there are quality teams out there who can beat you.

"Norwich moved the ball better in the first half. Our best period was in the second half just before the sending off and we did not make enough of the chances we had during that time."

Norwich manager Alex Neil:

"We have quality players and they showed they have a good resolve and a good work ethic.

"It is fantastic for me to win my first game but we know we have got a lot of work to do. I think we will improve but it is a great start."

Matt Ritchie's 18th-minute goal was his seventh of the season

Jonny Howson was sent off in the 64th minute for a challenge on Yann Kermorgant

Norwich celebrated a third win in six league games with Cameron Jerome's late strike