Cardiff City 1-0 Fulham

Sean Morrison's fifth league goal of the season gave Cardiff victory

Cardiff marked their return to their traditional blue kit by beating Fulham at a jubilant Cardiff City Stadium.

There had been fears the game would be delayed when strong winds damaged the roof of the Ninian Stand.

But the match kicked off on time and Sean Morrison headed in from Aron Gunnarsson's long throw to give Cardiff a scrappy 1-0 half-time lead.

Cardiff were untroubled in a second period low on quality and incident, as they sealed a first league win in six.

The return to blue - two-and-a-half years after Malaysian owner Vincent Tan controversially changed their home strip to red to increase their international appeal in Asia - inspired a stirring atmosphere at Cardiff City Stadium, unrecognisable from the discontent of recent fixtures.

Cardiff's last home match, a 3-1 FA Cup win over Colchester, was watched by only 4,194 fans, the venue's lowest attendance since it opened in 2009.

That result at least broke a sequence of five matches without a win, and Cardiff looked on course for a first league victory since November when Morrison headed them in front against Fulham.

From Gunnarsson's long throw, the centre-back's header was half-saved by Marcus Bettinelli before looping over the line.

Morrison was close to claiming a second soon afterwards, but his first-time effort from a tight angle was cleared off the line by Kostas Stafylidis.

Former Cardiff forward Ross McCormack was Fulham's most prominent attacking threat, curling one effort narrowly over shortly before half-time and hitting a free-kick straight at Simon Moore after an hour.

Cardiff brought on new striker Alex Revell in the second half - their second debutant of the match alongside left-back Scott Malone - but chances were scarce.

An uneventful end suited the hosts, as they celebrated their return to blue and consigned Fulham to a third successive league defeat.

Cardiff manager Russell Slade:

"It was an enormous result for us. It was just staying in control because it was a big day for the football club and not let the occasion get to the players.

"Whether we scored the first goal or didn't score the first goal, I felt they would stay behind us anyway.

"That's a huge difference when you've got the 12th man out there, keeping you going.

Fulham manager Kit Symons:

"It was always going to be hard for us coming here because that decision gave everyone at Cardiff City a lift. I came here two weeks ago to watch them against Watford and the atmosphere was very different.

"We had good possession but didn't create enough clear-cut opportunities for all the ball we had. We had excellent possession and good periods with the ball.

"We've got creative players and we made changes to bring on more creative players to get forward."

Cardiff returned to their traditional blue after owner Vincent Tan's controversial change to red

Cardiff fans left no doubt as to their preferred choice of colour

The match at the Cardiff City Stadium was in doubt after strong winds damaged part of a stand

Repairs were required to the roof of the Ninian Stand but the match was able to begin on time