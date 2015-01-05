Kilmarnock 0-2 Celtic

Celtic moved to within a point of league leaders Aberdeen as goals from Emilo Izaguirre and Stefan Scepovic gave them victory at Rugby Park.

Ronny Deila's side dominated from the start, with Izaguirre's strike the least they deserved from the opening period.

Kris Commons was a constant threat, hitting the crossbar twice.

Killie offered greater resistance after the break but Scepovic's close-range finish sealed the points for Celtic.

Celtic created the first opening when Liam Henderson combined with Stefan Scepovic but Mark Connolly blocked Henderson's goal-bound effort.

Alexei Eremenko played a pass through to Josh Magennis, and when Efe Ambrose lost his footing the striker had a sight of goal, but he dragged his shot well wide.

Commons came within inches of opening the scoring when his fierce strike from the edge of the area hit the bar.

On 20 minutes, Stefan Johansen fed the onrushing Commons in the penalty box and, although his first touch was good, the former Derby man blazed over the bar.

Celtic were applying all the pressure, and Commons was again denied by the bar after being teed up by Henderson.

Emilio Izaguirre scored his second goal of the season against Kilmarnock

Craig Gordon was called into action when Magennis rose highest to meet Eremenko's free-kick, but the Celtic keeper got down well to save.

Deila's men finally took the lead 10 minutes before the interval, from an unlikely source.

Johansen lobbed a clever pass into the path of Izaguirre and the Honduran lashed an emphatic volley past Craig Samson to make it 1-0.

Henderson was at the heart of most of Celtic's attacking play, and his clever back-heel put Commons in on goal, but Samson got a strong hand in the way of his powerful shot.

Kilmarnock emerged with renewed vigour after the break and almost levelled things early in the half. An Eremenko corner was cleared to the edge of the box where Jamie Hamill arrived to fire in a drive which flew just past the post.

Commons took an Adam Matthews pass in the penalty box, turned and fired a shot at goal that looked to be heading in until Connolly's magnificent defensive header diverted the ball over the bar.

Ronny Deila was delighted with his side's display at Rugby Park

Robbie Muirhead tried his luck from 20 yards out at the corner of the area, forcing Gordon into a smart save as the ball arrowed towards the top corner.

For all their intricate build-up play, it was from a set-piece that Celtic doubled their advantage.

Johansen whipped in a corner and when Ambrose nodded the ball goalwards, Scepovic was lurking to turn the ball home from close range.

Lee Ashcroft's mistake allowed Commons another attempt on goal, but again Samson saved well to deny him.

Mark O'Hara took a pass from Eremenko and let fly from outside the box, his effort sailing harmlessly over.

Substitute Callum McGregor's deflected strike hit the outside of the post as Celtic eased towards the final whistle.