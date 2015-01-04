Yeovil Town 0-2 Manchester United

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup archive: Man Utd beat Yeovil in 2015

Di Maria scores on return from injury

Herrera also on target for Man Utd

Rooney and Falcao started for Utd

Manchester United overcame a gallant challenge from League One strugglers Yeovil Town before finally moving safely into the FA Cup fourth round at Huish Park.

Gary Johnson's side - rooted at the bottom of the table - belied their status by matching the Premier League superpower before quality finally told on a misty afternoon in Somerset.

United, however, had the class to avoid a potential giant-killing as Ander Herrera's spectacular strike just after the hour and a second from £59.7m British record signing Angel Di Maria gave Louis van Gaal's side victory.

Yeovil can be proud of their efforts and will rue a miss from Kieffer Moore that could have given the Glovers something to cling to.

United were unimpressive for large portions of the game, with Van Gaal removing both wing-backs Rafael and Luke Shaw at half-time because of injury, but this was a day where the result mattered so much more than the performance.

Louis van Gaal's side, beaten by MK Dons in the League Cup earlier this season, avoided an FA Cup upset

And ultimately this proved satisfactory for Van Gaal and United, especially as Argentine Di Maria was able to mark his move towards full fitness after a pelvic injury with a goal.

Van Gaal showed his determination to take the FA Cup seriously, believing it is United's quickest route to success, by including captain Wayne Rooney and Radamel Falcao in his side despite a busy recent Premier League programme.

Yeovil, five points adrift of safety in League One, more than matched United but manager Johnson will know that when the big chance comes along against opposition of such superior quality, it must be taken.

And so it proved after 55 minutes when Moore, signed from Dorchester Town in the summer, could not keep his composure after Samuel Foley's cross landed at his feet. From close range, his finish was weak and United keeper David De Gea made an easy save.

Van Gaal introduced Di Maria for Falcao shortly after and United were soon ahead, the ball sitting up nicely for Herrera to send a spectacular dipping right-foot effort beyond the grasp of Yeovil keeper Jed Steer.

Yeovil responded with spirit, Di Maria clearing away Joseph Edwards' goal-bound header, but United killed the tie off in the closing seconds when Rooney's pass released the gifted Argentina attacker and he lifted his finish over Steer to send United into the next round.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson arrived by helicopter for the game

The game at the 9,500 capacity Huish Park was a sell-out

Van Gaal made six changes, although first-team regulars Wayne Rooney and Radamel Falcao started

United have lost just one of their last 40 FA Cup matches against lower league opponents (W33 D6 L1)

Angel Di Maria scored on his return from a hamstring injury