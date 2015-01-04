Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Manchester United 2.
Yeovil Town 0-2 Manchester United
- From the section FA Cup
- Di Maria scores on return from injury
- Herrera also on target for Man Utd
- Rooney and Falcao started for Utd
Manchester United overcame a gallant challenge from League One strugglers Yeovil Town before finally moving safely into the FA Cup fourth round at Huish Park.
Gary Johnson's side - rooted at the bottom of the table - belied their status by matching the Premier League superpower before quality finally told on a misty afternoon in Somerset.
United, however, had the class to avoid a potential giant-killing as Ander Herrera's spectacular strike just after the hour and a second from £59.7m British record signing Angel Di Maria gave Louis van Gaal's side victory.
Yeovil can be proud of their efforts and will rue a miss from Kieffer Moore that could have given the Glovers something to cling to.
United were unimpressive for large portions of the game, with Van Gaal removing both wing-backs Rafael and Luke Shaw at half-time because of injury, but this was a day where the result mattered so much more than the performance.
And ultimately this proved satisfactory for Van Gaal and United, especially as Argentine Di Maria was able to mark his move towards full fitness after a pelvic injury with a goal.
Van Gaal showed his determination to take the FA Cup seriously, believing it is United's quickest route to success, by including captain Wayne Rooney and Radamel Falcao in his side despite a busy recent Premier League programme.
Yeovil, five points adrift of safety in League One, more than matched United but manager Johnson will know that when the big chance comes along against opposition of such superior quality, it must be taken.
And so it proved after 55 minutes when Moore, signed from Dorchester Town in the summer, could not keep his composure after Samuel Foley's cross landed at his feet. From close range, his finish was weak and United keeper David De Gea made an easy save.
Van Gaal introduced Di Maria for Falcao shortly after and United were soon ahead, the ball sitting up nicely for Herrera to send a spectacular dipping right-foot effort beyond the grasp of Yeovil keeper Jed Steer.
Yeovil responded with spirit, Di Maria clearing away Joseph Edwards' goal-bound header, but United killed the tie off in the closing seconds when Rooney's pass released the gifted Argentina attacker and he lifted his finish over Steer to send United into the next round.
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 30Steer
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 26ArthurworreyBooked at 37mins
- 20Nugent
- 3Smith
- 7DawsonSubstituted forBerrettat 88'minutes
- 11FoleySubstituted forHayterat 88'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 16RalphSubstituted forEavesat 69'minutes
- 23Gillett
- 13Moore
Substitutes
- 8Berrett
- 9Hayter
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 12Krysiak
- 24Inniss
- 27Eaves
- 28Smith
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 33McNair
- 12Smalling
- 42Blackett
- 2da SilvaSubstituted forMataat 45'minutes
- 21HerreraBooked at 64mins
- 24Fletcher
- 3ShawSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forDi Maríaat 60'minutes
- 49Wilson
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 7Di María
- 8Mata
- 11Januzaj
- 13Lindegaard
- 28Oliveira
- 35Lingard
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 9,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Manchester United 2.
Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Manchester United 2. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a through ball following a fast break.
Dangerous play by Juan Mata (Manchester United).
Simon Gillett (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Hayter replaces Sam Foley.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Berrett replaces Kevin Dawson.
Jonny Evans (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. James Wilson (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Jonny Evans (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Simon Gillett tries a through ball, but Kevin Dawson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Patrick McNair (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Foley (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick McNair.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tom Eaves replaces Nathan Ralph.
Ángel Di María (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town).
Offside, Manchester United. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Manchester United 1. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Seth Nana Ofori-Twumasi (Yeovil Town) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ángel Di María replaces Falcao.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sam Foley.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kevin Dawson.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.