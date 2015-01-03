Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City

Paul Gallagher scored two late goals as League One Preston knocked Championship side Norwich out of the FA Cup.

The striker, who is on loan from Premier League Leicester, opened the scoring from 12 yards after 71 minutes.

He made the tie safe with five minutes remaining when he latched on to Kyel Reid's ball and fired past John Ruddy.

Norwich's best chance came in the second half when Bradley Johnson was denied a one-on-one with the keeper by Bailey Wright's superb saving tackle.

Gary Hooper also missed a good chance for the Canaries in the first half, but the visitors failed to register a single shot in target in the entire game.

For two-time winners Preston, it continues a good season in which they are third in the league and have also reached the northern final of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Preston boss Simon Grayson: "Deep down my priority is the league and the Johnstone's Paint Trophy as we're two games away from Wembley.

"But we always pick a team to go out there and win the game. People who came into the team have been outstanding.

"Norwich had a strong team out there so for us to keep a clean sheet against them and then to create opportunities to go and win the game is a fantastic achievement."

Norwich boss Neil Adams: "We just didn't look creative. I don't know if we had a shot on target, which is a big concern for me. The game was a nothing game.

"The team we put out was a strong team and should be doing better. We were passing the ball but the cutting edge was lacking and we have to defend better than that.

"You try to take positives from the game and there aren't any you can take. The players in there want to win games and we're bitterly disappointed with that because we know we've let ourselves down."