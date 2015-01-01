Match ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 2.
Liverpool 2-2 Leicester City
-
- From the section Football
- Steven Gerrard penalties give Liverpool 2-0 half-time lead
- David Nugent and Jeff Schlupp reply in 100-second spell
- Liverpool slide seven points below top four
- Leicester remain four points from safety
Bottom club Leicester produced a stirring comeback to earn a deserved draw at Anfield and stall Liverpool's advance towards the top four.
Two controversial Steven Gerrard penalties seemed to have set Liverpool on course to victory but the Foxes hit back with two goals in as many minutes.
David Nugent crashed in from Jamie Vardy's chested pass and Jeff Schlupp drilled in from the edge of the box.
Liverpool's Lazar Markovic missed a late free header as Leicester held on.
Manager Nigel Pearson had called on Leicester to build on Sunday's away win at Hull with another positive result and his players produced a hugely encouraging display that keeps the Foxes within four points of safety.
Liverpool were flattered by their 2-0 half-time lead in a performance devoid of the verve that had captivated Anfield during Monday night's 4-1 demolition of Swansea.
That result had prompted a positive missive from the club's American owners, but Tom Werner and John Henry will no doubt be as dismayed as manager Brendan Rodgers to have seen the Reds play so poorly against opposition they had swept aside at the start of December.
The visitors served notice of their threat in the first minute. A curling free-kick from Riyad Mahrez caught Simon Mignolet by surprise as it cannoned off the near post.
Leicester's bright start continued as Mahrez met Schlupp's low cross from the left but clipped his shot high and wide.
|Match facts
|Liverpool have now scored 100 Premier League penalties, more than any other club in the competition's history.
|Leicester collected their first point at Anfield since May 2000, having lost three in a row there since.
|It is the fourth time Gerrard has scored two penalties in a match.
|Leicester scored with their first two shots on target in this match.
Liverpool made the visitors pay by taking the lead from a contentious Gerrard spot-kick.
Foxes captain Wes Morgan was penalised by referee Mike Jones for handling Raheem Sterling's cut-back, but replays showed the ball struck the Leicester defender clean in the face.
As the half wore on, Liverpool began to dictate and were rewarded with another penalty, only slightly less dubious than the first.
Philippe Coutinho's pass struck Danny Simpson's slightly outstretched arm, and Gerrard stepped up to slot away his 31st Premier League penalty in 39 attempts.
Leicester's revival was as spectacular as it was unexpected.
Nugent started it off with a superb dipping strike after Vardy had chested Matty James's pass into his path.
And, moments later, with the hosts still recovering, space opened up for Schlupp to fire a low drive past Mignolet from the edge of the area.
Both sides pushed for a winner in a frenetic closing spell, with substitute Markovic meeting Sterling's cross, only to plant his header into the Kop.
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:
"We missed an opportunity at 2-0 up but I can't be too disappointed. We didn't play well and Leicester did, so a point was about right.
"We've got seven points out of nine, and that keeps us moving forward.
"We said at half-time it was still a dangerous game and once they got momentum they continued to play well.
"We didn't create enough in the final third to warrant three points."
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson:
"It was a pulsating game. We tried to win it, nearly did, and you could argue we should have done.
"I'm proud with how my players dealt with the disappointments and we were exceptionally good throughout the game.
"I would like, moving forward, for officials to have the benefit of technology.
"It would clear up indecision, wouldn't create differences within the ground, and would be beneficial to everybody involved in the game."
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 23Can
- 4K Touré
- 17Sakho
- 14Henderson
- 8GerrardBooked at 90mins
- 21LeivaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMarkovicat 72'minutes
- 18MorenoSubstituted forLambertat 85'minutes
- 10Coutinho
- 31Sterling
- 20LallanaSubstituted forBoriniat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lovren
- 9Lambert
- 19Manquillo
- 29Borini
- 50Markovic
- 52Ward
- 54Ojo
Leicester
- 12Hamer
- 17Simpson
- 27WasilewskiBooked at 36mins
- 5Morgan
- 2de Laet
- 26Mahrez
- 8JamesBooked at 89mins
- 4DrinkwaterSubstituted forNugentat 37'minutes
- 7HammondSubstituted forCambiassoat 67'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 9VardySubstituted forUlloaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Lawrence
- 18Moore
- 19Cambiasso
- 23Ulloa
- 24Knockaert
- 31Smith
- 35Nugent
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 44,720
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Leicester City 2.
Attempt missed. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Esteban Cambiasso.
Foul by Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool).
David Nugent (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Gerrard (Liverpool).
Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. David Nugent (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Ulloa with a through ball.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Liverpool).
Matthew James (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matthew James (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Lazar Markovic (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Hamer.
Attempt saved. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Rickie Lambert replaces Alberto Moreno.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Alberto Moreno.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City).
Foul by Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool).
David Nugent (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).
David Nugent (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Jamie Vardy.
Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic replaces Lucas Leiva.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Matthew James (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.