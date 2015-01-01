Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 Chelsea

Harry Kane scored twice and had a hand in two more Spurs goals

Chelsea joint top with Man City

Blues have won only four in eight

Tottenham unbeaten in six

Harry Kane has 17 goals this season

Chelsea were stunned by a Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham to surrender their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Diego Costa's tap-in put Chelsea ahead, but Kane's 20-yard drive levelled and then Danny Rose followed up a rebound.

Kane was tripped by Gary Cahill for an Andros Townsend penalty, with Kane's turn and shot giving Spurs a fourth.

Eden Hazard's low shot gave Chelsea hope, but Nacer Chadli's deflected effort meant John Terry's late close-range goal was only a consolation.

The Terry goal does, however, mean Chelsea are equal with Manchester City in terms of points, goal difference and goals scored, so the pair are officially classed as joint top of the table.

If that situation remains at the end of the season, they would play-off for the title.

That Jose Mourinho's side have relinquished top spot is only one aspect of a result made especially notable for the manner in which Spurs dismantled a team they had failed to beat in their previous 10 attempts.

On 22 November, Chelsea had an eight-point advantage over City, only to lose two and draw two of their next eight games.

The Blues have started the new year leading the table in each of their three title-winning Premier League seasons - but they have now been joined by a City side that have taken 22 points from a possible 24.

Match facts Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season; only Sergio Aguero (19) has more for a Premier League side. Chelsea conceded four or more goals in a single league game for the first time under Jose Mourinho. John Terry (37) is now only one behind David Unsworth (38) as the Premier League's all-time top scoring defender. The day ended with 33 goals, the most ever seen on New Year's Day in the Premier League era and the most since 34 were scored in 1987.

Meanwhile, Spurs go fifth after extending their unbeaten run to six games and becoming only the second team to score five goals past a side managed by Mourinho.

They turned around the scoreline after Costa's opener by employing Chelsea's method of attacking with runners around a central spearhead.

Spurs made the better start but were behind when Hazard's mazy run ended in a shot against a post, with Oscar firing the loose ball back towards Costa, who had the simple task of turning it in.

From there, Chelsea looked set to dominate - Cesc Fabregas provided the service for Costa to run into the channels with support arriving from Hazard and Oscar - and they could have been given a penalty when Jan Vertonghen handled as he fell in the box.

But Kane, with the help of the excellent Chadli, first reversed the momentum then pulled Spurs out of sight in the space of 22 minutes either side of half-time.

Out of nothing, the 21-year-old cut in from the left, evaded three challenges and fired past Courtois low from outside the penalty area.

Then, when Cesar Azpilicueta was dispossessed on the halfway line, Christian Eriksen fed Chadli, who hit the post before Rose followed up.

With Chelsea rattled, Cahill was sluggish as he caught Kane in the box, allowing Townsend to make it 3-1 at the break.

When Kane neatly turned Nemanja Matic to finish inside the far post, Spurs looked capable of handing out a humiliation.

Hazard stopped the rot with a low finish after a one-two with Fabregas, but any suggestion of a Chelsea fightback was snuffed out when Chadli deservedly got on the scoresheet after being played in by Kane.

Terry rounded off a hugely entertaining game when faced with an empty net at the far post - a goal to complete the only scoreline that could have left Chelsea and City level at the top.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:

"The most important thing today is to congratulate my players. It was a great day for us.

"There was a great atmosphere out on the pitch, and for our supporters to. It was a great victory.

"We deserved the victory and we were better than Chelsea."

Asked where the win ranked in his career, the Spurs boss said: "For me, it's only three points.

"I think it is a good victory against Chelsea, who I think are one of the best teams in the world.

"But this is nothing - in the end it's only three points."

Diego Costa has scored 14 goals in 17 Premier League appearances

Nacer Chadli forced two saves from Thibaut Courtois before Costa's opener

Andros Townsend's penalty ensured Chelsea conceded three in the first half for the first time since May 2012

Chelsea conceded five goals in the Premier League for only the third time - and the first under Mourinho