Emile Heskey: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-England striker

Former England striker Emile Heskey has joined Championship side Bolton Wanderers on a short-term contract.

The 36-year-old has been training with the club and made an appearance for their under-21 side on Monday.

Heskey, who scored seven goals in 62 England games, was released by Australian A-League side Newcastle Jets in April.

"He will make us better, so for me it was a no-brainer," Bolton manager Neil Lennon told BBC Radio 5 live.

"He's got real qualities - his physical presence, his touch, his awareness is still of a very high calibre.

"These kind of players, they still have the quality. Their legs might go a little bit but he's still in very good condition for his age.

"It's a short-term deal so financially it won't hurt the club."

Bolton, 16th in the Championship, are awaiting international clearance for Heskey.

Lennon said he "could be" named in the squad for the Boxing Day game at home to Blackburn.

Lennon is a former Leicester team-mate of Heskey, who also played for Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan and Aston Villa. He has scored 119 goals in 563 league games.

His last appearance in English football came for Villa against Norwich in May 2012, and his most recent goal was for Villa against Blackburn in August 2011.

Bolton recently signed another 36-year-old striker in Eidur Gudjohnsen, who returned to his former club following a similar trial spell.

Lennon added: "Eidur's playing very well at the minute as well, so there's no reason not to play the two of them."