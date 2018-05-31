BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Liverpool v West Ham, 2006 final

Gerrard's 2006 FA Cup final heroics

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights from 2006 when Liverpool faced West Ham in the FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Led by captain fantastic Steven Gerrard, could Liverpool secure their seventh FA Cup trophy?

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

