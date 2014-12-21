Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled at his own museum in Madeira

Ronaldo was part of the Real Madrid side that won the Club World Cup on Saturday

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to his hometown of Funchal on the island of Madeira for the unveiling of a statue of himself.

"This is a very special moment, to have a statue of me," the 29-year-old said.

The statue is part of Ronaldo's personal museum, housing mementos and awards from his career including his two Ballon D'Or titles, awarded to him as the world's best player in 2008 and 2013.

The former Manchester United striker, who lifted the Club World Cup with his current club on Saturday, is favourite to win the 2014 accolade in January.

He has scored 34 goals in 27 games for club and country this season.

"Ronaldo has never forgotten his origins," added his mother, Dolores Aveiro.