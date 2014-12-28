Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 0.
Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Manchester United
- Man Utd drop points for second time since 2 November
- Van Gaal's side are 10 points behind Chelsea
- United name unchanged team for first time in 85 games
- Spurs unbeaten in five Premier League matches
Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League title race was hampered by a frustrating draw at Tottenham.
United created several good chances in the first half, with Juan Mata's deflected free-kick hitting the post.
Home keeper Hugo Lloris also denied Radamel Falcao, Robin van Persie and Ashley Young as Spurs offered little.
Spurs's Andros Townsend saw two shots easily saved, but the hosts rallied late on with Ryan Mason firing over.
Mauricio Pochettino's team have scored late winners against Swansea and Leicester recently but, despite enjoying almost 65% of possession in the final 15 minutes, could not create any last-gasp drama against third-placed United.
United boss Louis van Gaal grimaced as he disappeared down the White Hart Lane tunnel, probably wondering how his side did not close the gap on leaders Chelsea and second-placed City, who both also dropped points on Sunday.
The Dutchman has been critical of the Premier League's busy Christmas schedule, but decided to name an unchanged XI from the 3-1 home win against Newcastle less than 48 hours earlier.
It was the first time in 85 Premier League games - since November 2012 - that the Red Devils named an unchanged line-up.
Despite the short turnaround, his players looked full of energy as they dominated the first half, moving the ball quickly - and with purpose - as they picked holes in the Spurs defence.
Mata's free-kick clipped the home wall and deflected on to Lloris's left-hand post before only Vlad Chiriches's desperate lunge prevented Falcao scrambling in the rebound.
Seconds later, Phil Jones thought his close-range header had crossed the Spurs line before Jan Vertonghen's acrobatic clearance, and although the United defender was proved right by goal-line technology, he was denied by an offside flag.
While the possession and territorial statistics were evenly matched, United continued to create the goalscoring opportunities.
Falcao shot tamely at Lloris, Van Persie could not convert when clean through and the France keeper brilliantly tipped away Young's curling shot.
But United appeared to tire after the break, failing to have a shot on target, as Spurs improved.
Knowing they would move into the top four with their fourth straight win, Spurs pressed higher up the pitch as the visitors were not allowed the time or space that they enjoyed in the first half.
Pochettino's men have struggled to score at White Hart Lane - netting just seven times in their last nine Premier League home games - and felt they could have been awarded a penalty when Harry Kane tumbled under Wayne Rooney's challenge.
But Spurs rarely troubled United keeper David De Gea as they continue to search for their first home league win against United since May 2001.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino:
"I think it's a fair result. Today our performance was good - it was a great effort from the players. It was a difficult first half against a Manchester United team with great players, but we believed and showed we were solid. We are improving with every game.
"Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. It's not new for me. We know the quality from Hugo.
"Maybe it was a penalty on Kane, from seeing it on the TV. But during the game it was difficult to see from my position if it was a penalty or not."
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 6Chiriches
- 21Fazio
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 25StambouliBooked at 26mins
- 38Mason
- 17TownsendBooked at 27minsSubstituted forDembéléat 79'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 22ChadliSubstituted forLamelaat 79'minutes
- 18Kane
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 8Paulinho
- 9Soldado
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 15Dier
- 19Dembélé
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 4Jones
- 33McNairBooked at 71minsSubstituted forShawat 76'minutes
- 6EvansSubstituted forSmallingat 72'minutes
- 16Carrick
- 10Rooney
- 18YoungBooked at 50mins
- 25A ValenciaSubstituted forda Silvaat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 8Mata
- 20van Persie
- 9FalcaoBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 2da Silva
- 3Shaw
- 12Smalling
- 13Lindegaard
- 24Fletcher
- 44Pereira
- 49Wilson
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 35,711
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Manchester United 0.
Offside, Manchester United. Michael Carrick tries a through ball, but Robin van Persie is caught offside.
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Foul by Falcao (Manchester United).
Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Falcao (Manchester United).
Booking
Rafael (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rafael (Manchester United).
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Falcao (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Falcao (Manchester United).
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Attempt missed. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Andros Townsend.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Nacer Chadli.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robin van Persie (Manchester United).
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Luke Shaw replaces Patrick McNair.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Benjamin Stambouli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Chris Smalling replaces Jonny Evans.
Foul by Falcao (Manchester United).
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen with a cross.
Booking
Patrick McNair (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick McNair (Manchester United).
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rafael with a cross.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (Tottenham Hotspur).