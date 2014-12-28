Premier League
QPR0Crystal Palace0

Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Crystal Palace

By Mike Whalley

BBC Sport

Keith Millen
Keith Millen began the season as Crystal Palace caretaker-boss after Tony Pulis resigned in August
  • Managerless Palace remain in bottom three
  • Redknapp's 100th game as QPR boss
  • Palace keep fourth PL clean sheet of season
  • Rangers miss out on fourth straight home win

Managerless Crystal Palace remain in the Premier League's bottom three despite a spirited display that earned them a point at Queens Park Rangers.

Jason Puncheon hit the post in the first half for Palace, for whom Keith Millen was in temporary charge after Neil Warnock was sacked on Saturday.

QPR had the edge after the break, and Palace keeper Julian Speroni did well to tip over Leroy Fer's 25-yard shot.

Steven Caulker's header was then cleared off the line by James McArthur.

Media playback is not supported on this device

QPR 0-0 Crystal Palace: Keith Millen credits team's togetherness

But Palace were denied right at the end, when Puncheon's cross-shot was beaten out by keeper Rob Green, and substitute Fraizer Campbell appealed in vain for a penalty as he went tumbling over Joey Barton's challenge when the ball ran loose.

Harry Redknapp's side, who had won their last three home games, stay two points above the drop zone.

QPR chairman Tony Fernandes was not at the game, having travelled to the Indonesian city of Surabaya after a plane belonging to his AirAsia airline went missing over the Java Sea with 162 people on board on Saturday.

Palace shut out Austin
Crystal Palace's clean sheet was only their fourth in the Premier League all season - following a 0-0 draw at home to Burnley on 13 September, a 2-0 victory over Leicester on 27 September and a 0-0 draw at Tottenham on 6 December
Keith Millen's side kept out in-form QPR striker Charlie Austin, who had scored in each of his side's previous five home matches.

Shortly after the match began, QPR's fans held a minute's applause as a tribute to their former defender Clarke Carlisle, who is recovering at Leeds General Infirmary after being hit by a lorry in Yorkshire on Monday.

Millen, placed in temporary charge of Palace for a third time since October 2013, started without a recognised striker, using the recalled Wilfried Zaha in the 'false nine' position.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Redknapp happy with QPR points tally

It gave his side a solid look - with a snapshot 20-yard volley from Charlie Austin the only early threat to the visitors' goal - and they were unlucky not to go ahead when Puncheon curled a first-time left-foot shot against the post from the edge of the penalty area.

Rangers began to get frustrated and left-back Clint Hill - sent off 12 times in his career - escaped with a booking for a dangerous challenge on Palace defender Adrian Mariappa.

A poor match was at least enlivened at half-time as a QPR fan proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes, before the happy couple were embraced by club mascot Jude the Cat.

Perhaps news of the proposal reached the Rangers dressing room and inspired the home side, who improved after the break.

Ton-up Redknapp
Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace was Harry Redknapp's 100th match in charge of QPR. He has won 36, drawn 25 and lost 39

Fer went close twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half, volleying one effort narrowly wide, before striking a fierce 25-yard right-footed shot that was heading for the top corner until Speroni tipped it over.

Puncheon had a shot of his own pushed over by Green after a positive run, but Rangers looked the likelier scorers in the closing stages, with Caulker's goalbound header from a Barton corner nodded away by McArthur guarding the post.

Crystal Palace caretaker-manager Keith Millen:

"We were all shocked by what happened yesterday but I've seen the lads' resilience and I had no doubt they'd show up. We deserved at least a point.

"If we can continue like that, we'll be OK. We need to score more goals, but if we keep that organisation, we'll be fine."

QPR manager Harry Redknapp:

"I've seen Palace a number of times this season and I've never seen them play badly. They're a dangerous team. I think it was a fair result. I couldn't honestly say we deserved to win."

Asked who he might want to sign in the January transfer window, Redknapp joked: "Sergio Aguero and three or four others if you'd like to get them here."

Steve Parish and Mark Bright
Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish - sitting beside club ambassador Mark Bright - sacked Neil Warnock on Saturday
Richard Dunne and Wilfried Zaha
Recalled QPR defender Richard Dunne was pitched against Palace's Wilfried Zaha, who played as a false nine
Damien Delaney
Damien Delaney played his part in a Palace clean sheet despite a first-half collision with QPR keeper Rob Green
James McArthur, Mike Jones and Joe Ledley
Referee Mike Jones kept order when tempers threatened to boil over

Line-ups

QPR

  • 1Green
  • 14Isla
  • 22Dunne
  • 4Caulker
  • 6HillBooked at 45mins
  • 23Hoilett
  • 8BartonBooked at 62mins
  • 20Henry
  • 10FerSubstituted forVargasat 65'minutes
  • 9Austin
  • 25ZamoraSubstituted forPhillipsat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ferdinand
  • 7Phillips
  • 11Wright-Phillips
  • 12McCarthy
  • 15Onuoha
  • 17Mutch
  • 24Vargas

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 3Mariappa
  • 6Dann
  • 27Delaney
  • 2Ward
  • 18McArthur
  • 15Jedinak
  • 28Ledley
  • 42PuncheonBooked at 72mins
  • 11ZahaSubstituted forCampbellat 67'minutes
  • 7Bolasie

Substitutes

  • 4Hangeland
  • 9Doyle
  • 10Campbell
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Thomas
  • 25Bannan
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
18,011

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 0.

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.

Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace).

Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace).

Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Damien Delaney.

Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James McArthur.

Foul by Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers).

Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace).

Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers).

Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matthew Phillips replaces Bobby Zamora.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Karl Henry tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Steven Caulker (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Joel Ward.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.

Booking

Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).

Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers).

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James McArthur.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Julian Speroni.

Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Fraizer Campbell replaces Wilfried Zaha.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Green.

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Eduardo Vargas replaces Leroy Fer.

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea19144141142746
2Man City19134241172443
3Man Utd19106333191436
4Southampton19103632151733
5Arsenal1996434231133
6West Ham199463023731
7Tottenham199462424031
8Swansea188462319428
9Newcastle197572228-626
10Liverpool187472224-225
11Stoke197482123-225
12Everton195682931-221
13Aston Villa195681122-1121
14Sunderland1931151627-1120
15QPR1953112134-1318
16West Brom1945101828-1017
17Hull193791826-816
18Crystal Palace193792030-1016
19Burnley193791429-1516
20Leicester1934121731-1413
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you