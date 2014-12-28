Inverness CT 0-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen win to cut Celtic's lead

Pawlett goal secures three points for Dons

Fifth straight Premiership win for visitors

Third successive league loss for Inverness

Peter Pawlett's early goal gave Aberdeen victory in Inverness and moved the Dons to within two points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Niall McGinn seized on a 12th-minute defensive mix-up to lay on the chance for Pawlett to fire high into the net.

Goalkeeper Scott Brown denied Marley Watkins, David Raven and Graeme Shinnie as Caley Thistle pressed for parity.

Brown also tipped over a Greg Tansey free-kick before Billy McKay shot against the Aberdeen crossbar.

Derek McInnes's side host his former club St Johnstone on New Year's Day, hours before Celtic travel to take on Partick Thistle. Inverness, who remain fifth, are up against Highland rivals Ross County in Dingwall on 1 January.

Inverness, so often in the top four this season, went into the match hoping to avoid a third straight defeat against an Aberdeen side who had won their three previous December matches.

And John Hughes' Caley Thistle gifted their visitors the chance to open the scoring when Josh Meekings and Carl Tremarco both leapt for the same high ball.

McGinn retrieved on the right and squared for Pawlett to score for the second match running.

Inverness captain Shinnie (right) was deployed in midfield rather than at left-back

After such an early set-back, the hosts gradually began to exert some pressure with Gary Warren testing Brown from distance.

The keeper was given more work to do when Inverness sprung Aberdeen's offside trap, with Watkins and Raven denied in quick succession.

And there was further frustration for Inverness in first-half stoppage time when Shinnie struck powerfully towards goal only to see the impressive Brown make another block.

The second half lacked the fluency of the first and neither side carved out many clear openings.

However, in one break David Goodwillie crossed low for Jonny Hayes and the former Inverness winger failed to make a telling connection from near the penalty spot.

A McGinn free-kick moments later flew over the crossbar.

Tansey was much more accurate with his set piece at the other end and Brown was equal to it with a solid save.

Aberdeen claimed for a penalty after Adam Rooney's header towards goal struck the flailing arm of Warren but referee Calum Murray allowed play to continue.

Caley Thistle's best chance of the match fell to McKay after Warren beat Brown to Tansey's deep free-kick but, with the goal unguarded, the striker's half-volley on the stretch rattled the frame of the goal.

And there was similar disappointment for McKay moments later when he could not quite connect with another Warren headed knock-down, allowing Brown to gather minutes before the final whistle sounded.

