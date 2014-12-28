Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 1.
AFC Wimbledon 4-1 Exeter City
AFC Wimbledon saw off Exeter to record a fourth win in five games.
League Two top scorer Matt Tubbs found the net for his 12th goal of the season before Adebayo Azeez's right-footed shot doubled the hosts' lead.
Azeez added a third with 20 minutes to go and Adebayo Akinfenwa's eighth goal of the campaign rounded off a brilliant Dons performance.
Liam Sercombe got one back for Exeter in the 90th minute as they recorded only their second loss since October.
AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:
"Exeter are a really good team, they haven't been on the run they've been on because they're not- they moved the ball really well.
"Once we got that second goal the shackles could come off a little bit more and the more they tried to push to get back in it the more spaces we had.
"You win a game three or four one because the opposition are throwing caution to the wind and it's not because you're outplaying them.
"If you'd asked me at the start of December what would have been on the wish list it would have been to be in the third round of the FA Cup with a big tie and to be in the top half of the table."
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 20Shea
- 2FullerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 82'minutes
- 33Goodman
- 27Barrett
- 17Kennedy
- 7Francomb
- 4Bulman
- 12Pell
- 11RiggSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 76'minutes
- 14AzeezSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 72'minutes
- 9Tubbs
Substitutes
- 6Bennett
- 10Akinfenwa
- 23Oakley
- 26McDonnell
- 29Harrison
- 30Fitzpatrick
- 31Sutherland
Exeter
- 21Hamon
- 6Ribeiro
- 8Oakley
- 2Butterfield
- 3Woodman
- 4BennettSubstituted forMoore-Taylorat 60'minutes
- 33Harley
- 7Sercombe
- 22Wheeler
- 31CumminsSubstituted forNicholsat 45'minutes
- 23NichollsSubstituted forMorrisonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Keohane
- 11Davies
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 20Nichols
- 26Tillson
- 30Pym
- 34Morrison
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 4,417
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 1.
Attempt saved. Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 1. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Wheeler.
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Danny Butterfield.
Attempt missed. Craig Woodman (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 0. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Pell.
Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Frankie Sutherland replaces Barry Fuller.
Delay in match Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. David Fitzpatrick replaces Sean Rigg.
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Clinton Morrison replaces Alex Nicholls.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Adebayo Azeez.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 3, Exeter City 0. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Adam Barrett.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Moore-Taylor replaces Scott Bennett.
Attempt saved. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ryan Harley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Wheeler (Exeter City) because of an injury.
Foul by Jake Goodman (AFC Wimbledon).
Ryan Harley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Exeter City 0. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Rigg with a cross.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Harry Pell.
Attempt saved. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.