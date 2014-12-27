Livingston 0-1 Heart of Midlothian

From the section

Keatings missed a penalty before bagging the winner at Almondvale

Hearts moved 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship with victory over Livingston.

Capitalising on Rangers' 4-0 defeat by Hibernian earlier in the day, the league leaders moved into the lead when James Keatings fired home.

Earlier, Keatings had a penalty saved by Darren Jamieson after Jason Holt had been fouled.

Having been second best in the first half, Livi improved after the break but could not find a leveller.