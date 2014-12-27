Match ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Livingston 0-1 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts moved 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship with victory over Livingston.
Capitalising on Rangers' 4-0 defeat by Hibernian earlier in the day, the league leaders moved into the lead when James Keatings fired home.
Earlier, Keatings had a penalty saved by Darren Jamieson after Jason Holt had been fouled.
Having been second best in the first half, Livi improved after the break but could not find a leveller.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 5Fordyce
- 4Mensing
- 14GallagherBooked at 45mins
- 31RutherfordSubstituted forOglebyat 86'minutes
- 17McKennaSubstituted forHippolyteat 45'minutes
- 8O'Brien
- 6JacobsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPraprotnikat 85'minutes
- 19GlenBooked at 26mins
- 18White
- 20Mullen
Substitutes
- 2Sives
- 9Ogleby
- 10Robertson
- 11Hippolyte
- 12Walker
- 15Praprotnik
- 16Beaumont
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2Paterson
- 4Wilson
- 5OzturkBooked at 38mins
- 44Eckersley
- 6Gomis
- 17Buaben
- 11Nicholson
- 10HoltBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPallardo Gonzalezat 59'minutes
- 12King
- 19KeatingsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOliverat 68'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 7Walker
- 8Robinson
- 13Hamilton
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 16Oliver
- 22McKay
- 30McGhee
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 8,178
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Mensing (Livingston).
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Billy King (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Robert Ogleby replaces Shaun Rutherford.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nejc Praprotnik replaces Kyle Jacobs because of an injury.
Booking
Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian).
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).
Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Burton O'Brien (Livingston).
Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Gary Glen (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Oliver replaces James Keatings.
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Simon Mensing (Livingston).
Billy King (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Miguel Pallardó replaces Jason Holt.
Attempt saved. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Burton O'Brien (Livingston).
Jason Holt (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Livingston).
Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).