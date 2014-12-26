Boxing Day predictions: Lawro v MOTD commentator Guy Mowbray
-
- From the section Football
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
Lawro's opponent for the Boxing Day Premier League fixtures is Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray.
Mowbray is backing leaders Chelsea to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table, but thinks they and second-placed Manchester City will both have to battle to get the busy festive period off to a winning start.
"Chelsea's 100% home run has to end sometime, but I don't think it will just yet," Mowbray told BBC Sport. "They'll be run close by West Ham though.
"City will get the job done at West Brom but not without a fright. I think that might be the game of the day."
|Premier League predictions
|Result
|Lawro
|Guy
|BOXING DAY
|Chelsea v West Ham
|2-0
|2-0
|2-1
|Burnley v Liverpool
|0-1
|0-2
|1-3
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|1-3
|1-1
|1-1
|Everton v Stoke
|0-1
|2-1
|2-2
|Leicester v Tottenham
|1-2
|1-1
|2-1
|Man Utd v Newcastle
|3-1
|2-0
|3-0
|Sunderland v Hull
|1-3
|2-1
|2-0
|Swansea v Aston Villa
|1-0
|2-0
|1-1
|West Brom v Man City
|1-3
|0-2
|2-3
|Arsenal v QPR
|2-1
|3-0
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.
Last week, Lawro got six correct results from 10 games, with two perfect scores.
His score of 10 points edged out singer Olly Murs, who also picked six correct results, but with one perfect score to give him a total of eight points.
We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after week 17
|Lawro
|123
|Guests
|116
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
BOXING DAY
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Guy's prediction: 2-1
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Guy's prediction: 1-3.
Crystal Palace 1-3 Southampton
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Guy's prediction: 1-1.
Everton 0-1 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Guy's prediction: 2-2.
Leicester 1-2 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Guy's prediction: 2-1.
Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Guy's prediction: 3-0.
Sunderland 1-3 Hull
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Guy's prediction: 2-0.
Swansea 1-0 Aston Villa
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Guy's prediction: 1-1.
West Brom 1-3 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Guy's prediction: 2-3
Arsenal 2-1 QPR
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Guy's prediction: 1-1.
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan
|Lawro v Guests
|P17
|W7
|D3
|L7
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|11
|Steph Houghton
|10
|Liam Fray, Rachel Riley
|8
|Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong
|7.24
|Lawro (average after 17 weeks)
|7
|Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles
|6
|Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer
|5
|Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray
|4
|Kell Brook
|2
|Neil Lennon
Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)
Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week nine v Mark Wright and Karen Hauer)
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Chelsea
|17
|15
|2
|0
|47
|0
|2.
|Man City
|17
|14
|3
|0
|45
|0
|3.
|Arsenal
|17
|11
|5
|1
|38
|+3
|4.
|Man Utd
|17
|11
|3
|3
|36
|-1
|5.
|Liverpool
|17
|9
|7
|1
|31
|+5
|6.
|Everton
|17
|7
|6
|4
|27
|+5
|7.
|Southampton
|17
|7
|4
|6
|25
|-2
|8.
|Tottenham
|17
|6
|7
|4
|25
|-1
|9.
|Stoke
|17
|6
|5
|6
|23
|+4
|10.
|Newcastle
|17
|4
|8
|5
|20
|-1
|11.
|Sunderland
|17
|4
|7
|6
|19
|+3
|12.
|Aston Villa
|17
|5
|3
|9
|18
|0
|13.
|Hull
|17
|6
|0
|11
|18
|+6
|14.
|West Ham
|17
|4
|5
|8
|17
|-10
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|17
|5
|2
|10
|17
|+2
|16.
|Swansea
|17
|4
|3
|10
|15
|-8
|17.
|QPR
|17
|4
|2
|11
|14
|-1
|18.
|Burnley
|17
|3
|4
|10
|13
|0
|19.
|West Brom
|17
|2
|5
|10
|11
|-4
|20.
|Leicester
|17
|2
|2
|13
|8
|0