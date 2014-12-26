Match ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
- Liverpool's 11th away league win in 2014
- Reds keep fifth league clean sheet
- Burnley one point from safety
- Clarets fail to score for eighth time
Raheem Sterling's sixth goal of the season earned Liverpool their first win in four Premier League games as Burnley paid for a string of missed chances.
Danny Ings hit the post from distance, with Ashley Barnes firing the rebound over as the Clarets dominated.
Scott Arfield went close, before Sterling rounded Tom Heaton following Philippe Coutinho's clever flick.
Liverpool keeper Brad Jones was forced off with a thigh injury and substitute Simon Mignolet was far from convincing.
Liverpool climb to ninth in the Premier League.
Yet they remain a shadow of the side that went into last season's Christmas programme on top of the Premier League.
This was an uncomfortable afternoon for Brendan Rodgers's side, who were poor for long periods.
In contrast, Burnley, who drop to 19th, were dominant and showed great heart and desire.
But their inability to take chances cost them dear and they face starting 2015 in the relegation zone unless they can pull off one of the surprises of the season at Manchester City on Sunday.
|Match facts
|Simon Mignolet became the eighth goalkeeper to come on as a substitute in the Premier League this season
|Burnley had 16 shots against Liverpool but not a single one of them was on target
|Liverpool kept only their second clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League away games
|Liverpool's pass completion of 75% was their lowest in a Premier League game this season
Liverpool might have finished on a high in their previous outing against Arsenal but they were fortunate not to fall behind early in east Lancashire.
Ings hit the woodwork with a low 25-yard drive after spinning into space with Jones rooted to his line, Barnes blazing the rebound over from close range.
Moments later Jones was forced off with a suspected thigh problem, paving the way for Mignolet's return to action just two weeks after Rodgers said the 26-year-old had been dropped "indefinitely".
Yet the Belgian was fortunate to escape unpunished as Ings charged down a kick by the substitute keeper before the hosts carved out a succession of chances.
Liverpool were relieved to be on level terms at the interval, with Burnley dominant in every aspect.
But the Clarets have struggled for goals this season.
First Barnes fired narrowly over the bar, before Arfield's shot deflected off Lucas and whistled narrowly wide. George Boyd then went close from 20-yards.
Yet Liverpool secured the points when Coutinho lofted a ball into Sterling's path, the forward rounding the keeper to score.
Still Burnley threatened.
Mignolet took too long to clear the ball, with Michael Keane heading a good chance into the side netting from the resulting corner.
Forward Sam Vokes, who suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in March, made his first appearance of the season as a substitute.
But Burnley were unable to force an equaliser as Liverpool secured only their fifth league clean sheet of the season.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We had our pocket pinched today with how they got away with a win.
"It is as well as we have played, considering the opposition, since I have been at the club.
"If not totally dominant, we were very dominant. The challenge is not just to be excellent but to win."
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We had to show a different side to us, different types of qualities to what we showed against Arsenal and Bournemouth.
"We didn't play too well in the first half but we defended well, got our blocks in, stopped crosses and it didn't come into the box.
"I thought in terms of our character and resilience in the game we showed outstanding qualities when needed.
"There weren't many chances but the one clear one that came to us we put it away. We deserved three points for the character we showed."
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Trippier
- 25Keane
- 5Shackell
- 6MeeSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 90+3'minutes
- 21Boyd
- 8Marney
- 14JonesSubstituted forWallaceat 83'minutes
- 37Arfield
- 30BarnesSubstituted forVokesat 80'minutes
- 10Ings
Substitutes
- 7Wallace
- 9Vokes
- 11Kightly
- 18Reid
- 19Jutkiewicz
- 22Gilks
- 28Long
Liverpool
- 1JonesSubstituted forMignoletat 16'minutes
- 4K TouréSubstituted forCanat 45'minutes
- 37Skrtel
- 17Sakho
- 14Henderson
- 8Gerrard
- 21LeivaBooked at 82mins
- 50Markovic
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forLambertat 73'minutes
- 31Sterling
- 20Lallana
Substitutes
- 9Lambert
- 18Moreno
- 19Manquillo
- 22Mignolet
- 23Can
- 45Balotelli
- 54Ojo
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 21,335
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Ben Mee.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Emre Can.
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rickie Lambert.
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ross Wallace replaces David Jones.
Booking
Lucas Leiva (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Ings (Burnley).
Offside, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva tries a through ball, but Rickie Lambert is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Ashley Barnes.
Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Lazar Markovic.
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Boyd with a headed pass.
Offside, Liverpool. Steven Gerrard tries a through ball, but Rickie Lambert is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Rickie Lambert replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Attempt blocked. Lazar Markovic (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Hand ball by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Emre Can.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Emre Can.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Liverpool 1. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Offside, Liverpool. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Hand ball by David Jones (Burnley).
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kieran Trippier (Burnley).