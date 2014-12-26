Sunderland 1-3 Hull City

Hull celebrate a second goal of the season from James Chester (centre)

Hull end five-and-a-half hour goal drought

Steve Bruce continues good run against his old club

Sunderland have won just once at home this season

Tigers win away for the first time since opening day of the season

Hull moved out of the relegation zone by ending a 10-game winless run as they came from behind to beat Sunderland.

Adam Johnson gave the hosts the lead after just 30 seconds following a mistake by City skipper Curtis Davies.

Gaston Ramirez levelled with his first goal in almost a year, helped by a lucky bounce off the turf.

But James Chester's header and substitute Nikica Jelavic's close-range effort sealed a fourth straight victory against the Black Cats.

Sunderland have not won two games in a row since May - but after Sunday's victory over Newcastle, in-form Johnson scored for the second successive game.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland 1-3 Hull: Steve Bruce pleased by 'wonderful show'

The England midfielder dispossessed Davies, then rounded Allan McGregor and walked the ball into an empty net, giving Gus Poyet's side the ideal start.

Sunderland created chances to increase their lead before the break, and had strong penalty claims for handball by Alex Bruce and Stephen Quinn turned down. McGregor then saved well from Santiago Vergini.

But Sunderland paid for failing to take advantage as Ramirez was given time after rounding John O'Shea to shoot from 30-yards,

The Uruguayan's left-footed effort took a large bounce in front of Costel Pantilimon and found the corner of the net. It was the forward's first goal since scoring for Southampton against Everton on 29 December 2013.

Pantilimon tipped a shot from Robby Brady over as Hull began to assert themselves, before Chester put Steve Bruce's team ahead against his former club with a powerful near-post header from a Ramirez corner.

Davies came close to adding to the lead when heading over but Jelavic added a third deep into stoppage time.

The Croatia international took Ahmed Elmohamady's pass as Sunderland left gaps at the back, then sprinted clear and beat Pantilimon with a confident finish.

Sunderland have only won three times this season but are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light woes this season Aug 24: Manchester United 1-1 Sep 13: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Sep 27: Swansea 0-0 Oct 4: Stoke 3-1 Oct 25: Arsenal 0-2 Nov 9: Everton 1-1 Nov 29: Chelsea 0-0 Dec 3: Manchester City 1-4 Dec 26: Hull City 1-3 Played: 9 Won: 1 Drawn: 5 Lost: 3

Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "That was arguably as well as we've played this season. There were seven players out there who were the mainstay of the team when we got promoted, and they've showed great spirit.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland 1-3 Hull: Penalty decision embarrassing - Gus Poyet

"There were a couple of handballs and of course the crowd are calling for a penalty, but the referee was spot on.

"I'm sure Gus Poyet will say the opposite. But when the ball hits you from half a yard what can you do? The referee deserves a pat on the back because you've got 40,000 Sunderland fans calling for a penalty.

"It's always nice to come here and win. With the stick I get it's maybe a little bit sweeter than if you get beat.

"We're a newly promoted team that's been in the Premier League for 18 months. We've been blighted by a little bit of loss of form and injuries. It's been difficult and it's still going to be difficult. Some of the injuries are long term but hopefully this result will give us a huge lift."

On his January transfer targets: "To be fair to the chairman, since I walked through the door he's backed me but there's no one on the radar at present. If there's someone we think will make the difference then we'll ask the question."

Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet: "Everything was there for us to go and win the game after our early goal, so it's a disappointing afternoon and it's a defeat that hurts.

"Both handballs were penalties, and the first one is embarrassing. After not giving the first one, the second one is clear.

"There are 10 teams in the bottom half of the division like us in terms of their inconsistency.

"There are no excuses apart from if you can say we're changing the back four game in, game out.

"We play again in two days, and we shouldn't be. We accept the tradition of Boxing Day, but we shouldn't play two days later."

Hull were behind inside the first minute

Adam Johnson scored for the second consecutive match

Ahmed Elmohamady (left) was one of two Hull players facing his former club

James Chester's near-post header proves decisive