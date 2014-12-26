Match ends, Sunderland 1, Hull City 3.
Sunderland 1-3 Hull City
- Hull end five-and-a-half hour goal drought
- Steve Bruce continues good run against his old club
- Sunderland have won just once at home this season
- Tigers win away for the first time since opening day of the season
Hull moved out of the relegation zone by ending a 10-game winless run as they came from behind to beat Sunderland.
Adam Johnson gave the hosts the lead after just 30 seconds following a mistake by City skipper Curtis Davies.
Gaston Ramirez levelled with his first goal in almost a year, helped by a lucky bounce off the turf.
But James Chester's header and substitute Nikica Jelavic's close-range effort sealed a fourth straight victory against the Black Cats.
Sunderland have not won two games in a row since May - but after Sunday's victory over Newcastle, in-form Johnson scored for the second successive game.
The England midfielder dispossessed Davies, then rounded Allan McGregor and walked the ball into an empty net, giving Gus Poyet's side the ideal start.
Sunderland created chances to increase their lead before the break, and had strong penalty claims for handball by Alex Bruce and Stephen Quinn turned down. McGregor then saved well from Santiago Vergini.
But Sunderland paid for failing to take advantage as Ramirez was given time after rounding John O'Shea to shoot from 30-yards,
The Uruguayan's left-footed effort took a large bounce in front of Costel Pantilimon and found the corner of the net. It was the forward's first goal since scoring for Southampton against Everton on 29 December 2013.
Pantilimon tipped a shot from Robby Brady over as Hull began to assert themselves, before Chester put Steve Bruce's team ahead against his former club with a powerful near-post header from a Ramirez corner.
Davies came close to adding to the lead when heading over but Jelavic added a third deep into stoppage time.
The Croatia international took Ahmed Elmohamady's pass as Sunderland left gaps at the back, then sprinted clear and beat Pantilimon with a confident finish.
Sunderland have only won three times this season but are four points clear of the relegation zone.
|Sunderland's Stadium of Light woes this season
|Aug 24: Manchester United 1-1
|Sep 13: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2
|Sep 27: Swansea 0-0
|Oct 4: Stoke 3-1
|Oct 25: Arsenal 0-2
|Nov 9: Everton 1-1
|Nov 29: Chelsea 0-0
|Dec 3: Manchester City 1-4
|Dec 26: Hull City 1-3
|Played: 9 Won: 1 Drawn: 5 Lost: 3
Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "That was arguably as well as we've played this season. There were seven players out there who were the mainstay of the team when we got promoted, and they've showed great spirit.
"There were a couple of handballs and of course the crowd are calling for a penalty, but the referee was spot on.
"I'm sure Gus Poyet will say the opposite. But when the ball hits you from half a yard what can you do? The referee deserves a pat on the back because you've got 40,000 Sunderland fans calling for a penalty.
"It's always nice to come here and win. With the stick I get it's maybe a little bit sweeter than if you get beat.
"We're a newly promoted team that's been in the Premier League for 18 months. We've been blighted by a little bit of loss of form and injuries. It's been difficult and it's still going to be difficult. Some of the injuries are long term but hopefully this result will give us a huge lift."
On his January transfer targets: "To be fair to the chairman, since I walked through the door he's backed me but there's no one on the radar at present. If there's someone we think will make the difference then we'll ask the question."
Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet: "Everything was there for us to go and win the game after our early goal, so it's a disappointing afternoon and it's a defeat that hurts.
"Both handballs were penalties, and the first one is embarrassing. After not giving the first one, the second one is clear.
"There are 10 teams in the bottom half of the division like us in terms of their inconsistency.
"There are no excuses apart from if you can say we're changing the back four game in, game out.
"We play again in two days, and we shouldn't be. We accept the tradition of Boxing Day, but we shouldn't play two days later."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Pantilimon
- 27VerginiBooked at 19minsSubstituted forBuckleyat 84'minutes
- 22Coates
- 16O'Shea
- 2JonesBooked at 74mins
- 6Cattermole
- 20ÁlvarezSubstituted forAltidoreat 62'minutes
- 7LarssonBooked at 16mins
- 14Gomez Garcia-PencheSubstituted forGiaccheriniat 62'minutes
- 11Johnson
- 9FletcherBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 4Bridcutt
- 5Brown
- 8Rodwell
- 17Altidore
- 23Giaccherini
- 25Mannone
- 30Buckley
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 5ChesterBooked at 45mins
- 4Bruce
- 6Davies
- 2Rosenior
- 27El Mohamady
- 7Meyler
- 29Quinn
- 11BradyBooked at 73minsSubstituted forInceat 88'minutes
- 25RamírezSubstituted forSagboat 78'minutes
- 24AlukoSubstituted forJelavicat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Figueroa
- 9Hernández
- 12Maguire
- 16Jakupovic
- 18Jelavic
- 20Sagbo
- 23Ince
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 44,817
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Hull City 3.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Hull City 3. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Nikica Jelavic.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Coates (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Johnson with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Nikica Jelavic replaces Sone Aluko.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tom Ince replaces Robbie Brady.
Attempt missed. Stephen Quinn (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. William Buckley replaces Santiago Vergini.
Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Yannick Sagbo replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Attempt blocked. Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastián Coates.
Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Booking
Billy Jones (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Billy Jones (Sunderland).
Booking
Robbie Brady (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Bruce (Hull City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Fletcher (Sunderland).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Steven Fletcher.
Attempt blocked. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Santiago Vergini.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Brady (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Attempt blocked. Jozy Altidore (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Emanuele Giaccherini replaces Jordi Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jozy Altidore replaces Ricardo Álvarez because of an injury.
Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
John O'Shea (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) because of an injury.