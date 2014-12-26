Match ends, Manchester United 3, Newcastle United 1.
Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United
- Man Utd remain third, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea
- Louis van Gaal's side unbeaten in eight
- Newcastle have lost four in a row
- Wayne Rooney now has eight league goals this season
Manchester United made it 11 Boxing Day wins in a row, with a 3-1 victory against Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Wayne Rooney put United in front from a fine Radamel Falcao cross.
Excelling in central midfield, Rooney added his 12th Premier League goal against Newcastle and then provided the cross for Robin van Persie's header.
Papiss Cisse netted a late consolation from the spot for Newcastle but Louis van Gaal's team are now unbeaten in eight Premier League matches.
Newcastle could reflect on referee Mike Jones' failure to spot Juan Mata clipping Yoan Gouffran's heels inside the box when the contest was still goalless.
But once Rooney had completed a sensational move to nudge United ahead, there was no way back for the visitors.
|Boxing clever on Boxing Day
|Manchester United have a phenomenal record on Boxing Day during the Premier League era. After their latest success, they have now had 23 Boxing Day fixtures since 1992, won an incredible 19, drawn three and lost just one, at Middlesbrough in 2002.
Falcao has made a limited impact since joining the Red Devils on loan from Monaco on transfer deadline day.
But his slide to reach Mata's cross-field pass - and first-time cross - provided Rooney with a tap-in that brought Old Trafford to its feet.
Falcao was a key figure in the second too, nipping in to win possession inside the Newcastle half.
Phil Jones quickly found Mata, whose pass provided Rooney with the opportunity to heap even more misery on the team he has scored against in the league more often than any other.
Rooney came close to a hat-trick when he floated a free-kick onto the roof of Jak Alnwick's goal.
Instead, he had to make do with an assist, providing an excellent cross-field ball for Van Persie, who fired home from close range.
It was not a day for Newcastle's 17-year-old Adam Armstrong to shine on his first league start. The youngster had one early run at the United defence but it was soon snuffed out.
And while Cisse at least provided some cheer near the end, the Magpies suffered their fourth successive defeat in all competitions.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "The difference between the two sides was the cutting edge of United. They were really good going forward.
"When we over committed they were clinical. They didn't have a raft of chances today, our goalie only made one save from (Antonio) Valencia and other than that, he didn't have too much to do.
"We would have liked to have put more pressure on them and got more out of the game.
"We've got two home games now and we need to try and take four points from those games to stabilise our position and then get some players back.
"We've got nine senior players not involved today and it is too many. I've had that for a good two and a half months now.
"I've got my medical team under full jurisdiction to get some bodies back and maybe in January we need to get one or two in to make sure we push on until the end of the season."
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 33McNair
- 6Evans
- 4Jones
- 16CarrickSubstituted forFletcherat 62'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 18Young
- 25A ValenciaSubstituted forda Silvaat 80'minutes
- 8Mata
- 20van PersieBooked at 66mins
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2da Silva
- 12Smalling
- 13Lindegaard
- 24Fletcher
- 42Blackett
- 44Pereira
- 49Wilson
Newcastle
- 31Alnwick
- 22Janmaat
- 27TaylorBooked at 61mins
- 2Coloccini
- 36DummettSubstituted forCabellaat 63'minutes
- 8Anita
- 14Colback
- 11GouffranBooked at 89mins
- 7Sissoko
- 17PérezSubstituted forVuckicat 82'minutes
- 32ArmstrongSubstituted forCisséat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Williamson
- 9Cissé
- 20Cabella
- 23Vuckic
- 29Riviere
- 37Satka
- 41Woodman
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 75,318
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Newcastle United 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Booking
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Newcastle United 1. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Phil Jones (Manchester United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Newcastle United. Jack Colback draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daryl Janmaat.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jack Colback.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Haris Vuckic replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt missed. Steven Taylor (Newcastle United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Rémy Cabella with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Rafael (Manchester United).
Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Rafael replaces Antonio Valencia.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by David de Gea.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, Manchester United. Juan Mata tries a through ball, but Antonio Valencia is caught offside.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Rémy Cabella (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Attempt blocked. Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Robin van Persie (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robin van Persie (Manchester United).
Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Wilson (Manchester United).
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. James Wilson replaces Falcao.
Offside, Manchester United. Juan Mata tries a through ball, but Wayne Rooney is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Rémy Cabella.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Papiss Demba Cissé replaces Adam Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Rémy Cabella replaces Paul Dummett.
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Darren Fletcher replaces Michael Carrick.
Booking
Steven Taylor (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.