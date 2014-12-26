Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for Spurs this season

Foxes not won in 13 league matches

Leicester five points adrift

Tottenham win three in a row

Harry Kane scores 15th of the season

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester City's winless Premier League run is now 13 matches after Christian Eriksen's goal gave Tottenham a third straight win.

Harry Kane's close-range finish from Nacer Chadli's cross put the visitors ahead in the first minute.

Leicester's Leonardo Ulloa headed against a post before levelling with a flick early in the second half.

Riyad Mahrez curled a free-kick against the bar for the hosts before Eriksen's 25-yard strike won it for Spurs.

The defeat increases the pressure on Leicester boss Nigel Pearson, whose side had a late penalty appeal turned down after a challenge by Jan Vertonghen on Jamie Vardy.

Leicester 1-2 Tottenham: Foxes falling short - Nigel Pearson

Last season's Championship title-winners are now five points adrift at the basement.

Only two teams have escaped relegation after being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas, with Sunderland one of those 12 months ago.

Leicester's hopes of following suit were dented early on by Tottenham who, after a slow start to life under Mauricio Pochettino, have suffered just one defeat in their last six league matches.

Part of their upturn in fortunes has been down to 21-year-old Kane and he delivered again within a minute, scoring his 13th goal in the last 18 games.

The striker took advantage of Wes Morgan's slip inside the penalty area to collect Chadli's scuffed cross and drill low into the net.

In the 12 games since beating Manchester United in September, the Foxes's only points have been earned in draw with fellow strugglers Burnley and Sunderland.

But they caused Tottenham problems in an open first half.

With Pearson in the stands due to a one-match touchline ban, the hosts should have been level when the recalled Ulloa sent a free header against a post.

Leicester 1-2 Tottenham: Pochettino hails 'improving' Spurs

Eight of Tottenham's last nine matches had produced three or more goals and they looked on course for a repeat soon after the break as Ulloa deftly flicked in Mahrez's low near-post cross.

That was only the hosts' fifth goal in 10-and-a-half games but they looked like adding to it as Mahrez's free-kick hit the bar.

Spurs were ahead again against the run of play when Eriksen's free-kick squeezed in past goalkeeper Ben Hamer at the near post.

And, despite heavy pressure, the Foxes were unable to level, with Morgan's close range effort pounced on by Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We started very well, scored early and had many chances to score. After 20 minutes we lost control of the game.

"You can never relax in the Premier League. The level of our league is high and Leicester deserved more, because it didn't reflect their performance on the day."

Spurs win three in a row under Mauricio Pochettino for the first time

Leicester suffered their first Boxing Day defeat in 10 years

Leonardo Ulloa has scored seven goals for Leicester this season

Christian Eriksen has scored seven goals this season

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 10 matches on Boxing Day