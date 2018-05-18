BBC Sport - Luton Town 1-0 Bury highlights

Luton Town 1-0 Bury

  • From the section FA Cup

Luke Rooney scores the only goal of the game as Luton Town beat Bury 1-0 in their FA Cup second-round replay to book a third-round tie against Cambridge United.

There was little between the two sides before Rooney's cross just after the break eluded everyone and found its way in.

The Hatters will now travel to Cambridge on Saturday 3 January, in what will be their ninth meeting in the past three years.

Available to UK users only.

