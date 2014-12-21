Premier League
Liverpool2Arsenal2

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Anfield

Martin Skrtel
Sporting a bandage round a cut head, Skrtel equalised seven minutes into nine minutes of injury time
  • Skrtel header helps Liverpool avoid eighth league defeat
  • Arsenal score with first two attempts on target
  • Arsenal's 36.5% their lowest possession in Premier League
  • Substitute Borini sent off for two yellow cards

Martin Skrtel's equaliser seven minutes into stoppage time gave Liverpool a fully deserved point against Arsenal at Anfield.

Referee Michael Oliver had added nine minutes on after a lengthy second-half delay when Skrtel required treatment for a head wound sustained in an accidental clash with Olivier Giroud.

Giroud looked to have sent Arsenal on the way to avenging their 5-1 thrashing at Anfield last season when he put them ahead, Mathieu Debuchy having equalised seconds after Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead on the stroke of half-time.

But Skrtel, heavily bandaged and with Liverpool reduced to 10 men after substitute Fabio Borini was sent off late on, rose to meet Adam Lallana's corner in the 97th minute and power a header past Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny in front of the Kop.

MOTD2 analysis
Phil Neville: "Arsenal's sole defensive midfielder Mathieu Flamini was left with an impossible job, trying to stop Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho. I have been in the same position myself - you have such a big area to cover that, regardless of the effort you put in, you cannot get near to people in time to break down play because you arrive too late to make the tackle."
Read more:"Flamini was like a windscreen wiper"

Arsenal were desolate but it would have been a real smash-and-grab had they hung on for three points after Liverpool showed most of the ambition and moments of quality in a game high on drama but short on class.

Liverpool supporters rose to acclaim their team's resilience at the final whistle, but they may actually feel disappointed not to claim all three points against an Arsenal side that were desperately poor for long periods.

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Wenger disappointed by late equaliser

Brendan Rodgers's team moved into the top 10 in the Premier League table, but they are nine points adrift of West Ham in fourth place, while Arsenal are sixth.

What was clear, however, was that these are two sides who will prove an irrelevance when it comes to the title race. Their main business will be contesting a top-four place and trying to ensure they are in next season's Champions League.

Liverpool kept Raheem Sterling in a central role, from where he scored two goals in the midweek Capital One Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth, but it was the lively Lazar Markovic who had the best opportunities during a first half in which chances were in short supply.

Szczesny blocked with his legs when the £20m summer signing from Benfica was played in by Steven Gerrard and he should have hit the target from the edge of the area after being set up by Sterling.

Liverpool make poor decisions - Rodgers

Liverpool had been much improved without carving Arsenal open, but the breakthrough finally came on half-time when Coutinho made space in the area before drilling home a low right-foot shot off the post.

It would have given Liverpool a deserved lead at the break, but the defensive frailties that have haunted them this season meant they could not protect their advantage even for a few seconds until half-time.

Liverpool could not clear Alexis Sanchez's free-kick and, when Mathieu Flamini nodded on, Debuchy got the better of Skrtel to head past the flat-footed Brad Jones.

There was a delay after the break for Skrtel's head injury, before Lucas fired over the top and Gerrard headed off target from Sterling's cross, although replays confirmed he had handled the ball around the onrushing Szczesny.

Arsenal showed greater ruthlessness in front of goal to go ahead after 64 minutes, Giroud sweeping a finish past Jones at the near post from Santi Cazorla's cross.

Rodgers had introduced Rickie Lambert and Borini to give Liverpool the cutting edge they lacked, and it needed an athletic save from Szczesny to turn the Italian's header over the bar.

But Borini, out of favour with Rodgers, blotted his copybook further with two yellow cards, first for hurling the ball away then lunging at Cazorla.

Despite Arsenal's numerical advantage, Liverpool continued to press and Skrtel delivered a result that was the least they deserved.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates
Philippe Coutinho's goal came towards the end of a first half dominated by Liverpool
Mathieu Debuchy scores for Arsenal
But Debuchy equalised minutes later with Arsenal's first attempt on target
Martin Skrtel
Skrtel received lengthy treatment on the pitch after he was caught by Giroud's studs
Olivier Giroud
Giroud's goal from Cazorla's cross was his fifth in the Premier League this season
Santi Cazorla's shirt
Cazorla's shirt was ripped after substitute Borini caught him with a high kick and was sent off for a second yellow
Martin Skrtel
Skrtel recovered from his injury to score the final goal of the game

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 1Jones
  • 4K TouréSubstituted forLambertat 81'minutes
  • 37Skrtel
  • 17Sakho
  • 14Henderson
  • 21Leiva
  • 8Gerrard
  • 50MarkovicSubstituted forBoriniat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Coutinho
  • 31Sterling
  • 20Lallana

Substitutes

  • 3Enrique Sanchez Diaz
  • 9Lambert
  • 18Moreno
  • 19Manquillo
  • 22Mignolet
  • 23Can
  • 29Borini

Arsenal

  • 1Szczesny
  • 21Chambers
  • 2DebuchyBooked at 47mins
  • 4Mertesacker
  • 3Gibbs
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forCampbellat 90'minutes
  • 20FlaminiBooked at 14mins
  • 19CazorlaBooked at 90mins
  • 17SánchezSubstituted forMonrealat 90+4'minutes
  • 12GiroudSubstituted forCoquelinat 82'minutes
  • 23Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 9Podolski
  • 14Walcott
  • 18Monreal
  • 26Martinez
  • 28Campbell
  • 34Coquelin
  • 70Maitland-Niles
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
44,703

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home27
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2.

Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla with a cross.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.

Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Lallana with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.

Attempt saved. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Nacho Monreal replaces Alexis Sánchez.

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Booking

Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Fabio Borini (Liverpool) for a bad foul.

Foul by Fabio Borini (Liverpool).

Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Joel Campbell replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Booking

Fabio Borini (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.

Attempt missed. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Santiago Cazorla.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin replaces Olivier Giroud.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Rickie Lambert replaces Kolo Touré.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kolo Touré.

Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Borini.

Bradley Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Steven Gerrard.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

Attempt missed. Lucas Leiva (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea16123136132339
2Man City17123236142239
3Man Utd1795330181232
4West Ham1794429191031
5Southampton1792628131529
6Arsenal177643021927
7Tottenham178362223-127
8Swansea177462219325
9Newcastle176561823-523
10Liverpool176472124-322
11Everton175662727021
12Aston Villa175571121-1020
13Stoke165471821-319
14Sunderland1731041524-919
15West Brom174581723-617
16QPR1752102032-1217
17Crystal Palace173681927-815
18Burnley173681226-1415
19Hull172781524-913
20Leicester1724111529-1410
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

