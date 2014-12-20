Match ends, Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace
- City draw level on points with leaders Chelsea
- Silva scores first City goal since 25 October
- Palace have goal disallowed in second half
David Silva scored twice as Manchester City joined Chelsea at the top of the table with victory over Crystal Palace.
The reigning champions had struggled to break down a resilient Palace side until the Spaniard made the breakthrough soon after half-time.
His deflected shot off Scott Dann inside the area gave goalkeeper Julian Speroni little chance.
Silva then slotted in from Aleksandar Kolarov's cross before Yaya Toure smashed in after a swift break.
The victory means City have recorded eight consecutive wins in all competitions and, perhaps more telling, are now only second to Chelsea on goal difference having been nine points behind them six games ago.
City would have taken the outright Premier League lead had they scored a fourth, although after a frustrating first half, that target surely would have been revised to just getting three points.
The home team struggled to get behind two banks of defensive lines in front of goalkeeper Speroni, and with no senior strikers available, Manuel Pellegrini's experiment of playing James Milner the furthest forward did not work.
The closest they came to scoring in that opening period was through the energetic full-back Pablo Zabaleta, who dinked his shot over Speroni but inches past the post.
Pellegrini was also without his skipper Vincent Kompany at the back, and both striker Fraizer Campbell, with a spectacular overhead, and Yannick Bolasie, with an strike at the far post, came close to capitalising on defensive errors for the visitors.
The Chilean manager tinkered with his attack at half-time, pushing Silva forward and moving Milner to the left.
The switch worked in the 49th minute when Silva latched on to Zabaleta's pull-back before unleashing an effort that took a big deflection off the unfortunate Dann.
He doubled the lead soon after when he found himself in a similar position to convert Kolarov's ball from the left.
Moments later, Palace were unlucky not to have reduced the deficit when James McArthur's header was ruled offside, despite replays showing he was played onside by Fernandinho.
Had that gone in it might have changed the complexion of the game. Instead, City broke from their own area and scored a third when Toure powered in at the near post from Milner's pass.
Chelsea play Stoke on Monday, now knowing the title race is well and truly back on, while Palace remained in 16th before the Saturday afternoon matches.
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock:
"We worked so hard at the Etihad. Two goals down and you score a good goal like that, it knocks you.
"I don't know why top-class officials get it wrong. It wasn't even close. It was a disgraceful decision.
"The linesman will be disappointed when he sees it. It's not hard to look across and see it.
"We might have lost 5-1 - I can't tell you that, but at 2-1 the crowd might have been nervous. We worked so hard all week - it's nothing to do with us that the goal was chalked off."
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 26Demichelis
- 20Mangala
- 11KolarovBooked at 36mins
- 42Y Touré
- 25Fernandinho
- 15Navas
- 21SilvaSubstituted forLampardat 69'minutes
- 8NasriSubstituted forSinclairat 89'minutes
- 7MilnerBooked at 79minsSubstituted forRegesat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 6Reges
- 12Sinclair
- 13Caballero
- 18Lampard
- 38Boyata
- 61Ambrose
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 34Kelly
- 6Dann
- 4Hangeland
- 2Ward
- 15Jedinak
- 42PuncheonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forThomasat 84'minutes
- 18McArthur
- 28LedleySubstituted forBannanat 90'minutes
- 7Bolasie
- 10CampbellSubstituted forZahaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mariappa
- 11Zaha
- 13Hennessey
- 14Thomas
- 16Gayle
- 25Bannan
- 27Delaney
- Referee:
- Phil Dowd
- Attendance:
- 45,302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martín Demichelis.
Foul by Jesús Navas (Manchester City).
Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Barry Bannan replaces Joe Ledley.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Scott Sinclair replaces Samir Nasri.
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jerome Thomas replaces Jason Puncheon.
Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City).
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernando replaces James Milner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Milner following a fast break.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eliaquim Mangala.
Booking
James Milner (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City. Samir Nasri tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Kolarov is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
Foul by Jesús Navas (Manchester City).
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Milner (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Frank Lampard replaces David Silva.
Offside, Manchester City. James Milner tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Fraizer Campbell.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samir Nasri (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Martín Demichelis (Manchester City).
Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).