Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 3.
Cardiff City 2-3 Brentford
Brentford held on against Cardiff to move up to third in the Championship after a thriller in the Welsh capital.
Alex Pritchard's low shot, Andre Gray's cool chip and Jota's stunning long-range strike gave the Bees a 3-0 lead at half-time.
Cardiff rallied after the break through Craig Noone's header and Kenwyne Jones's close-range finish.
Brentford are now two points off top spot while Cardiff stayed 11th in the table, 10 points behind the Bees.
It was Cardiff's first home defeat in seven games, the last being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final match in charge against Middlesbrough.
Since then they had taken 16 points from a possible 18 in their six home matches before the visit of newly-promoted Brentford.
Mark Warburton's Brentford, who had won two of their last three matches on the road, took the lead, as Pritchard clinically finished off a swift counter-attack with a low finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the Cardiff box.
Pritchard then turned provider as Gray latched onto his pass before coolly chipping the ball over the advancing Bluebirds goalkeeper David Marshall to double the Bees' advantage and claim his ninth goal in 21 appearances.
Cardiff should have cut the deficit minutes later, but Adam Le Fondre's turn and shot from the edge of the six-yard area was deflected wide.
The Cardiff defence were again picked off as Pritchard's pass found Spanish winger Jota, who curled a stunning shot into the top corner from outside the corner of the penalty area.
The Spaniard's effort was met with a mixture of applause and boos from the home support on a bitterly cold afternoon.
Shortly after the break the Cardiff faithful were lifted as Noone headed home Kadeem Harris's cross.
Jones then hooked the ball home from close range shortly after coming off the bench to pull it back to 3-2.
Cardiff continued to press, but failed to create a clear opening to complete the comeback they craved.
Cardiff City manager Russell Slade said:
"The lack of consistency is frustrating and annoying. Last week at Bournemouth it was similar, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.
"We have got to be more ruthless in both boxes. We need to be consistent and care for 90 minutes. The second half was fantastic, but we were already 3-0 down.
"I can only apologise to the fans for the first half. I am as frustrated as they are, we got ourselves in a situation that is not helping anybody."
Brentford manager Mark Warburton said:
"Everyone sees us as honest and committed and that is great for us. It means we can go about our business and hopefully in May we will be in good shape.
"We deserve to be where we are, we have been delivering good performances.
"At half-time we told the players an onslaught was coming and we could have kept things tighter, but we saw it out."
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 2Brayford
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 6Turner
- 3da SilvaSubstituted forJohnat 77'minutes
- 40K HarrisBooked at 73mins
- 17Gunnarsson
- 7Whittingham
- 11Noone
- 10Le Fondre
- 14MachedaSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
- 9Jones
- 12John
- 16Connolly
- 18Adeyemi
- 21Ralls
- 33Moore
- 36Morrison
Brentford
- 27ButtonBooked at 78mins
- 10Odubajo
- 5Craig
- 6Dean
- 3BidwellBooked at 55mins
- 8DouglasSubstituted forToralat 45'minutes
- 23JotaBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDallasat 73'minutes
- 21Pritchard
- 20Diagouraga
- 18JudgeBooked at 37mins
- 19GraySubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 7Saunders
- 15Dallas
- 16Bonham
- 17Toral
- 24Smith
- 26Tarkowski
- 39Proschwitz
- Graham Scott
- 21,784
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 3.
Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Declan John.
Attempt missed. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan John.
Attempt missed. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford).
Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Cardiff City. Ben Turner tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.
Harlee Dean (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City).
Moses Odubajo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City).
Substitution, Brentford. Tommy Smith replaces Andre Gray.
David Button (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Fabio.
Attempt blocked. Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Brentford 3. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Brayford.
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City).
Substitution, Brentford. Stuart Dallas replaces Jota.
Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).
Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt blocked. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jota (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jota (Brentford).
Fabio (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kenwyne Jones replaces Federico Macheda.
Jota (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fabio (Cardiff City).
Offside, Cardiff City. Bruno Ecuele Manga tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.
Jake Bidwell (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Bidwell (Brentford) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jota.
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Brentford 3. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Offside, Cardiff City. Fabio tries a through ball, but Federico Macheda is caught offside.