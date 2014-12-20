Championship
Cardiff2Brentford3

Cardiff City 2-3 Brentford

By Rob Westall

BBC Sport Wales

Brentford players celebrate after Jota Peleteiro Ramallo scores their third goal
Jota Peleteiro Ramallo scored Brentford's third goal

Brentford held on against Cardiff to move up to third in the Championship after a thriller in the Welsh capital.

Alex Pritchard's low shot, Andre Gray's cool chip and Jota's stunning long-range strike gave the Bees a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Cardiff rallied after the break through Craig Noone's header and Kenwyne Jones's close-range finish.

Brentford are now two points off top spot while Cardiff stayed 11th in the table, 10 points behind the Bees.

It was Cardiff's first home defeat in seven games, the last being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final match in charge against Middlesbrough.

Warburton on Cardiff v Brentford

Since then they had taken 16 points from a possible 18 in their six home matches before the visit of newly-promoted Brentford.

Mark Warburton's Brentford, who had won two of their last three matches on the road, took the lead, as Pritchard clinically finished off a swift counter-attack with a low finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the Cardiff box.

Pritchard then turned provider as Gray latched onto his pass before coolly chipping the ball over the advancing Bluebirds goalkeeper David Marshall to double the Bees' advantage and claim his ninth goal in 21 appearances.

Cardiff City's Ben Turner and Brentford's Tony Craig challenge for the ball
Brentford were 3-0 up after 33 minutes

Cardiff should have cut the deficit minutes later, but Adam Le Fondre's turn and shot from the edge of the six-yard area was deflected wide.

The Cardiff defence were again picked off as Pritchard's pass found Spanish winger Jota, who curled a stunning shot into the top corner from outside the corner of the penalty area.

The Spaniard's effort was met with a mixture of applause and boos from the home support on a bitterly cold afternoon.

Shortly after the break the Cardiff faithful were lifted as Noone headed home Kadeem Harris's cross.

Jones then hooked the ball home from close range shortly after coming off the bench to pull it back to 3-2.

Cardiff continued to press, but failed to create a clear opening to complete the comeback they craved.

Cardiff City manager Russell Slade said:

"The lack of consistency is frustrating and annoying. Last week at Bournemouth it was similar, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

"We have got to be more ruthless in both boxes. We need to be consistent and care for 90 minutes. The second half was fantastic, but we were already 3-0 down.

"I can only apologise to the fans for the first half. I am as frustrated as they are, we got ourselves in a situation that is not helping anybody."

Brentford manager Mark Warburton said:

"Everyone sees us as honest and committed and that is great for us. It means we can go about our business and hopefully in May we will be in good shape.

"We deserve to be where we are, we have been delivering good performances.

"At half-time we told the players an onslaught was coming and we could have kept things tighter, but we saw it out."

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 6Turner
  • 3da SilvaSubstituted forJohnat 77'minutes
  • 40K HarrisBooked at 73mins
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 7Whittingham
  • 11Noone
  • 10Le Fondre
  • 14MachedaSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Jones
  • 12John
  • 16Connolly
  • 18Adeyemi
  • 21Ralls
  • 33Moore
  • 36Morrison

Brentford

  • 27ButtonBooked at 78mins
  • 10Odubajo
  • 5Craig
  • 6Dean
  • 3BidwellBooked at 55mins
  • 8DouglasSubstituted forToralat 45'minutes
  • 23JotaBooked at 68minsSubstituted forDallasat 73'minutes
  • 21Pritchard
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 18JudgeBooked at 37mins
  • 19GraySubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Saunders
  • 15Dallas
  • 16Bonham
  • 17Toral
  • 24Smith
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 39Proschwitz
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
21,784

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 3.

Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Declan John.

Attempt missed. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan John.

Attempt missed. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford).

Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Cardiff City. Ben Turner tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.

Harlee Dean (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City).

Moses Odubajo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Tommy Smith replaces Andre Gray.

Booking

David Button (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Fabio.

Attempt blocked. Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.

Goal!

Goal! Cardiff City 2, Brentford 3. Kenwyne Jones (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Brayford.

Booking

Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Stuart Dallas replaces Jota.

Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).

Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Attempt blocked. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jota (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jota (Brentford).

Fabio (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Kenwyne Jones replaces Federico Macheda.

Jota (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabio (Cardiff City).

Offside, Cardiff City. Bruno Ecuele Manga tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.

Booking

Jake Bidwell (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Jake Bidwell (Brentford) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jota.

Goal!

Goal! Cardiff City 1, Brentford 3. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kadeem Harris with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.

Offside, Cardiff City. Fabio tries a through ball, but Federico Macheda is caught offside.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth22126450252542
2Ipswich22118334201441
3Brentford2212463729840
4Middlesbrough22116535171839
5Derby22116540231739
6Watford22115639231638
7Norwich2297637261134
8Blackburn229763431334
9Nottm Forest2271053227531
10Wolves228772532-731
11Cardiff228682930-130
12Charlton2261242324-130
13Fulham2284103539-428
14Sheff Wed2261061621-528
15Birmingham227782432-828
16Bolton2275102328-526
17Reading2274112637-1125
18Leeds2266102532-724
19Rotherham225981827-924
20Huddersfield2266102739-1224
21Millwall225892332-923
22Brighton2231092230-819
23Wigan2238112230-817
24Blackpool2227131739-2213
View full Championship table

