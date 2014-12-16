Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Southampton 0.
Sheffield United 1-0 Southampton
- Sheff Utd into first League Cup semi-final since 2002-03
- Just two defeats in 18 cup games for Blades
- Fifth successive defeat for Southampton
- Gardos sent off late on for Saints
League One Sheffield United shocked their Premier League opponents Southampton to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup.
The Saints struggled throughout with United's Jamal Campbell-Ryce and Louis Reed going close in the first half.
Sadio Mane shot wide for the visitors, but Marc McNulty poked in after Fraser Forster failed to hold a free-kick.
Florin Gardos was sent off late on to compound Southampton's misery as the hosts secured a famous win.
It continued Sheffield United's impressive record against Premier League opposition in cup competitions, having knocked out Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham and now Southampton in the last two seasons.
"It is an incredible night for the club," said Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough.
"I thought we deserved the victory, we created more chances and the only disappointment was that we should have had another goal.
"Whoever we get in the semi-final will be a special occasion, but nights like tonight stay in the memory for a long time."
Defeat extended Southampton's poor run of form in recent weeks.
They had lost their four Premier League fixtures prior to the trip to Bramall Lane and Sheffield United, FA Cup semi-finalists last season, sensed the chance of an upset from the outset.
With just two defeats in their 17 previous cup games under Clough, they immediately set about extending that fine record as Campbell-Ryce saw a free-kick end up on top of the bar, while Reed sent a well-struck effort just over.
However, with the pace of Shane Long at their disposal, Southampton were always capable of creating something from nothing and they did just that on the stroke of half-time.
|League Cup semi-finalists
|Sheffield United
|Chelsea
|Bournemouth or Liverpool
|Tottenham or Newcastle
Long burst into the area, cut the ball back for Mane, but the midfielder shot wide with Sheffield United defender Harris doing just enough to put him off.
That missed opportunity could have seen Sheffield United adopt a more cautious approach in the second half, but instead they continued to take the game to the visitors, a tactic that ultimately paid dividends.
After Jamie Murphy had forced a stunning save out of Forster, the Blades took the lead when Bob Harris drove a free-kick through a wall of Southampton players, Forster fumbled the ball and McNulty snuck in to poke home.
The goal left Southampton stunned and only another good save from Forster prevented McNulty from grabbing a second.
The home side's impressive exertions eventually started to take their toll, however, and Southampton finally pressed forward in the closing stages as Sheffield United players tired.
But Gardos's late dismissal, for a foul on McNulty, effectively ended their hopes of forcing an equaliser and the hosts held out for victory.
Southampton boss Ronald Koeman:
"It looks like everything is against us at the moment. We have to accept that and we have to go on.
"The worst feeling about today is the fans deserved more than that from our game and that's painful.
"We knew that it was a tough game. It is not about the level. It is cup football and always different. It was not good enough today and I am disappointed because we did not bring our quality and they deserved the win."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 7Flynn
- 6BashamBooked at 59mins
- 19McEveley
- 3HarrisBooked at 41mins
- 22ReedSubstituted forWallaceat 81'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 20Campbell-RyceSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 34CuvelierBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBaxterat 73'minutes
- 9Murphy
- 12McNulty
Substitutes
- 11Baxter
- 17McGahey
- 21Higdon
- 24Turner
- 27Kennedy
- 29Adams
- 33Wallace
Southampton
- 23Forster
- 2ClyneBooked at 30mins
- 6José FonteBooked at 90mins
- 5GardosBooked at 90mins
- 33TargettSubstituted forIsgroveat 45'minutes
- 4SchneiderlinBooked at 84mins
- 12WanyamaBooked at 68minsSubstituted forAlderweireldat 74'minutes
- 10ManéBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMayukaat 71'minutes
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 21Bertrand
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 3Yoshida
- 17Alderweireld
- 24Mayuka
- 27Isgrove
- 28Reed
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 21,906
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Southampton 0.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy tries a through ball, but Marc McNulty is caught offside.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy tries a through ball, but Marc McNulty is caught offside.
Booking
Jose Fonte (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jose Fonte (Southampton).
Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Florin Gardos (Southampton) is shown the red card.
Foul by Florin Gardos (Southampton).
Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Che Adams with a through ball.
Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton).
Kieran Wallace (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Kieran Wallace replaces Louis Reed.
Foul by Jose Fonte (Southampton).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Robert Harris.
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter tries a through ball, but Marc McNulty is caught offside.
Offside, Southampton. Toby Alderweireld tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Toby Alderweireld replaces Victor Wanyama.
Offside, Sheffield United. Che Adams tries a through ball, but Marc McNulty is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Florent Cuvelier.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Emmanuel Mayuka replaces Sadio Mané.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lloyd Isgrove.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Louis Reed.
Booking
Victor Wanyama (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Victor Wanyama (Southampton).