Sheffield United 1-0 Southampton

Sheffield United have knocked out four Premier League teams from cup competitions in the last two seasons (Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham, Southampton)

Sheff Utd into first League Cup semi-final since 2002-03

Just two defeats in 18 cup games for Blades

Fifth successive defeat for Southampton

Gardos sent off late on for Saints

League One Sheffield United shocked their Premier League opponents Southampton to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The Saints struggled throughout with United's Jamal Campbell-Ryce and Louis Reed going close in the first half.

Sadio Mane shot wide for the visitors, but Marc McNulty poked in after Fraser Forster failed to hold a free-kick.

Florin Gardos was sent off late on to compound Southampton's misery as the hosts secured a famous win.

It continued Sheffield United's impressive record against Premier League opposition in cup competitions, having knocked out Aston Villa, Fulham, West Ham and now Southampton in the last two seasons.

"It is an incredible night for the club," said Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough.

"I thought we deserved the victory, we created more chances and the only disappointment was that we should have had another goal.

"Whoever we get in the semi-final will be a special occasion, but nights like tonight stay in the memory for a long time."

Defeat extended Southampton's poor run of form in recent weeks.

They had lost their four Premier League fixtures prior to the trip to Bramall Lane and Sheffield United, FA Cup semi-finalists last season, sensed the chance of an upset from the outset.

With just two defeats in their 17 previous cup games under Clough, they immediately set about extending that fine record as Campbell-Ryce saw a free-kick end up on top of the bar, while Reed sent a well-struck effort just over.

However, with the pace of Shane Long at their disposal, Southampton were always capable of creating something from nothing and they did just that on the stroke of half-time.

League Cup semi-finalists Sheffield United Chelsea Bournemouth or Liverpool Tottenham or Newcastle

Long burst into the area, cut the ball back for Mane, but the midfielder shot wide with Sheffield United defender Harris doing just enough to put him off.

That missed opportunity could have seen Sheffield United adopt a more cautious approach in the second half, but instead they continued to take the game to the visitors, a tactic that ultimately paid dividends.

After Jamie Murphy had forced a stunning save out of Forster, the Blades took the lead when Bob Harris drove a free-kick through a wall of Southampton players, Forster fumbled the ball and McNulty snuck in to poke home.

The goal left Southampton stunned and only another good save from Forster prevented McNulty from grabbing a second.

The home side's impressive exertions eventually started to take their toll, however, and Southampton finally pressed forward in the closing stages as Sheffield United players tired.

But Gardos's late dismissal, for a foul on McNulty, effectively ended their hopes of forcing an equaliser and the hosts held out for victory.

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman:

"It looks like everything is against us at the moment. We have to accept that and we have to go on.

"The worst feeling about today is the fans deserved more than that from our game and that's painful.

"We knew that it was a tough game. It is not about the level. It is cup football and always different. It was not good enough today and I am disappointed because we did not bring our quality and they deserved the win."

