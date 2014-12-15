Match ends, Everton 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Everton 3-1 Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Premier League
- Everton record third home league win
- QPR only team in England without away point
- Barkley scores first goal of season
- Mirallas carried off after clash with Mutch
Ross Barkley's brilliant first-half strike helped Everton beat Queens Park Rangers and move into the top half of the Premier League table.
The England midfielder scored with a firm drive from 20 yards after starting the attack in his own half.
Kevin Mirallas's deflected free-kick made it 2-0 before Steven Naismith headed in Aiden McGeady's cross.
Bobby Zamora's close-range finish after Tim Howard's save came too late for QPR, who remain without an away point.
Zamora's strike was only the third league goal Harry Redknapp's side have scored away from Loftus Road this season and an eighth consecutive defeat on the road means they remain in the bottom three.
Their prospects of improving on that dismal record were not helped by a suspension to top scorer Charlie Austin, who had scored 50% of their goals this season before the trip to Goodison Park.
Chile striker Eduardo Vargas was deployed as a lone striker in his absence, with Matty Phillips and Junior Hoilett charged with offering support from wide positions.
The system worked well for the visitors in the early stages and Phillips went close with a dipping volley from the edge of the area after Leighton Baines headed clearance from Yun Suk-young's cross.
But Barkley, who was at the heart of Everton's best work, opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, exchanging passes with Romelu Lukaku before rifling a left-foot drive beyond Robert Green.
|Rangers' travel sickness
|Queens Park Rangers are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their opening eight away matches in a season, after Bolton in 1995-96 who lost their first nine.
Everton had won only two league matches at home before this and the strike eased the tension around Goodison Park.
The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Joey Barton brought down Naismith on the edge of the area and Mirallas's free-kick took a significant deflection off Vargas on its way beyond Green.
Mirallas and McGeady combined early in the second half for Everton's third. Green's poor clearance found its way to the Belgian, who passed to McGeady on the right of the area.
McGeady's clipped cross was headed in at the back post by Naismith despite the efforts of Richard Dunne and Nedum Onuoha to prevent the ball from crossing the line.
Redknapp brought on Zamora as a substitute and he scored his first goal since the Championship play-off final last season after Tim Howard parried Jordon Mutch's low drive.
Despite Mirallas leaving the field on a stretcher after being hurt in a challenge with Mutch, Everton created more chances and substitute Samuel Eto'o hit the post with a low drive in stoppage time.
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It was a really important win. It was important to bounce back. It now allows us to move forward and focus on the Southampton game.
"In front of goal we were clinical and full of quality. There were pieces of individual magic. The way Ross Barkley opens the line of pressure and hits that quality of strike is outstanding. To score three goals is always a really good strength to have in your side.
"It is too early to make any sort of assessment of Kevin Mirallas. It is an ankle injury, we will assess in the morning and take it from there."
QPR manager Harry Redknapp: "We played well. I thought there was really something in the game for us but then there was a great strike by Ross Barkley, although a deflection carried it into the net and then there was another deflection for the free-kick.
"The third goal was important because I thought there was an edgy atmosphere tonight, the players were edgy but we gave away a bizarre goal for the third.
"You need a little luck sometimes and it went their way a little bit tonight. I have no doubts we will get points away from home."
Line-ups
Everton
- 24Howard
- 23Coleman
- 6Jagielka
- 15Distin
- 3BainesBooked at 86mins
- 20Barkley
- 17Besic
- 7McGeadySubstituted forPienaarat 73'minutes
- 14Naismith
- 11MirallasSubstituted forKonéat 90+1'minutes
- 10LukakuSubstituted forEto'oat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 5Eto'o
- 9Koné
- 22Pienaar
- 26Stones
- 29Garbutt
- 30Alcaraz
QPR
- 1Green
- 14Isla
- 22Dunne
- 15Onuoha
- 13Yun
- 7PhillipsSubstituted forZamoraat 59'minutes
- 17MutchBooked at 89mins
- 8Barton
- 10FerSubstituted forKranjcarat 77'minutes
- 23Hoilett
- 24Vargas
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 6Hill
- 11Wright-Phillips
- 12McCarthy
- 19Kranjcar
- 20Henry
- 25Zamora
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 34,035
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 3, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Samuel Eto'o (Everton) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Arouna Koné.
Foul by Muhamed Besic (Everton).
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Muhamed Besic (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Steven Pienaar (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Arouna Koné replaces Kevin Mirallas because of an injury.
Delay in match Kevin Mirallas (Everton) because of an injury.
Booking
Jordon Mutch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordon Mutch (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Vargas.
Steven Pienaar (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Leighton Baines (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Muhamed Besic.
Foul by Samuel Eto'o (Everton).
Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Attempt saved. Seamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 3, Queens Park Rangers 1. Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jordon Mutch (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
Offside, Everton. Ross Barkley tries a through ball, but Samuel Eto'o is caught offside.
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Samuel Eto'o replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Niko Kranjcar replaces Leroy Fer.
Offside, Everton. Phil Jagielka tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Steven Pienaar replaces Aiden McGeady.
Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).
Jordon Mutch (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leighton Baines (Everton).
Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.