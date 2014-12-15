Everton 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Ross Barkley ended a run of eight Premier League appearances without a goal

Everton record third home league win

QPR only team in England without away point

Barkley scores first goal of season

Mirallas carried off after clash with Mutch

Ross Barkley's brilliant first-half strike helped Everton beat Queens Park Rangers and move into the top half of the Premier League table.

The England midfielder scored with a firm drive from 20 yards after starting the attack in his own half.

Kevin Mirallas's deflected free-kick made it 2-0 before Steven Naismith headed in Aiden McGeady's cross.

Bobby Zamora's close-range finish after Tim Howard's save came too late for QPR, who remain without an away point.

Media playback is not supported on this device Martinez hails 'outstanding' Barkley

Zamora's strike was only the third league goal Harry Redknapp's side have scored away from Loftus Road this season and an eighth consecutive defeat on the road means they remain in the bottom three.

Their prospects of improving on that dismal record were not helped by a suspension to top scorer Charlie Austin, who had scored 50% of their goals this season before the trip to Goodison Park.

Chile striker Eduardo Vargas was deployed as a lone striker in his absence, with Matty Phillips and Junior Hoilett charged with offering support from wide positions.

The system worked well for the visitors in the early stages and Phillips went close with a dipping volley from the edge of the area after Leighton Baines headed clearance from Yun Suk-young's cross.

But Barkley, who was at the heart of Everton's best work, opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, exchanging passes with Romelu Lukaku before rifling a left-foot drive beyond Robert Green.

Rangers' travel sickness Queens Park Rangers are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their opening eight away matches in a season, after Bolton in 1995-96 who lost their first nine.

Everton had won only two league matches at home before this and the strike eased the tension around Goodison Park.

The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Joey Barton brought down Naismith on the edge of the area and Mirallas's free-kick took a significant deflection off Vargas on its way beyond Green.

Mirallas and McGeady combined early in the second half for Everton's third. Green's poor clearance found its way to the Belgian, who passed to McGeady on the right of the area.

McGeady's clipped cross was headed in at the back post by Naismith despite the efforts of Richard Dunne and Nedum Onuoha to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Redknapp brought on Zamora as a substitute and he scored his first goal since the Championship play-off final last season after Tim Howard parried Jordon Mutch's low drive.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bizarre third goal cost QPR - Redknapp

Despite Mirallas leaving the field on a stretcher after being hurt in a challenge with Mutch, Everton created more chances and substitute Samuel Eto'o hit the post with a low drive in stoppage time.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "It was a really important win. It was important to bounce back. It now allows us to move forward and focus on the Southampton game.

"In front of goal we were clinical and full of quality. There were pieces of individual magic. The way Ross Barkley opens the line of pressure and hits that quality of strike is outstanding. To score three goals is always a really good strength to have in your side.

"It is too early to make any sort of assessment of Kevin Mirallas. It is an ankle injury, we will assess in the morning and take it from there."

QPR manager Harry Redknapp: "We played well. I thought there was really something in the game for us but then there was a great strike by Ross Barkley, although a deflection carried it into the net and then there was another deflection for the free-kick.

"The third goal was important because I thought there was an edgy atmosphere tonight, the players were edgy but we gave away a bizarre goal for the third.

"You need a little luck sometimes and it went their way a little bit tonight. I have no doubts we will get points away from home."

Kevin Mirallas scored his third goal in five matches to put Everton 2-0 up

Steven Naismith has scored five goals from just eight shots on target in the Premier League this season

Bobby Zamora scored the 30th goal of the season at Goodison Park - no other ground has seen more

Kevin Mirallas was replaced by Arouna Kone, who made only his second appearance in 14 months