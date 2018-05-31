BBC Sport - FA Cup goals: The second round's best strikes

The weekend's best FA Cup goals

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best goals from the FA Cup second round, as forty teams went head-to-head looking for a place among the big boys in January's third round.

Tranmere's Jason Koumas "rolls back the years" with a curled effort from long range, Lee Noble scores for Dartford with a cheeky backheel, while Stephen Turnbull bends in a delightful free-kick for Blyth Spartans.

Want to see more of the best bits from the second round? Then watch the FA Cup Catch-Up for all you need to know in under 10 minutes.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The weekend's best FA Cup goals

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

England women break T20 record with Brunt six

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Beaumont reaches second-fastest women's T20 century

Video

Suarez celebrates 100th cap with a goal

Video

Cesc Education: Fabregas' guide to Spain squad

Video

Highlights: Cilic fights back to beat Muller

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired