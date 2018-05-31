BBC Sport - FA Cup goals: The second round's best strikes
The weekend's best FA Cup goals
Watch the best goals from the FA Cup second round, as forty teams went head-to-head looking for a place among the big boys in January's third round.
Tranmere's Jason Koumas "rolls back the years" with a curled effort from long range, Lee Noble scores for Dartford with a cheeky backheel, while Stephen Turnbull bends in a delightful free-kick for Blyth Spartans.
Want to see more of the best bits from the second round? Then watch the FA Cup Catch-Up for all you need to know in under 10 minutes.
Available to UK users only.
