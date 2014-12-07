BBC Sport - Premier League: Arsene Wenger & Peter Crouch in key stats

Wenger's unhappy milestone

BBC Sport looks at some of the key statistics from the weekend's Premier League games.

Arsenal's defeat at Stoke saw Arsene Wenger pass an unhappy milestone, while Peter Crouch set a new mark for the season in the same game.

Sunderland continue to lead the way in stalemates, following their 0-0 draw with Liverpool..

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Wenger's unhappy milestone

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Watch the moment England's Hall wins Women's British Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Aguero scores again to double Man City's lead

Video

'Third time lucky' - Davies' delighted to win Euro gold

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Guardiola praises 'special guy' Aguero after Wembley win

Video

Aguero's 200th Man City goal puts champions ahead

Video

Pre-season has been crazy, Chelsea have to work - Sarri

Video

Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos

Video

Kenny delighted with gold, despite 'mum guilt'

Video

Highlights: 'This is unbelievable!' Catalans Dragons stun St Helens

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired