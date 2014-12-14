Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool

Wayne Rooney has scored nine goals in his last eight league appearances at Old Trafford

Rooney, Mata & Van Persie on target

Man Utd stay third with six successive win

Liverpool drop Simon Mignolet

Reds drop to 10th in table

Clinical Manchester United increased the pressure on Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers as they capitalised on some poor defending to run out comfortable victors at Old Trafford.

Rodgers - who dropped struggling goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for Brad Jones - can point to a succession of brilliant saves from United's David De Gea and a controversial second goal from Juan Mata as significant factors in defeat.

This, however, will do little to ease the growing concerns for Rodgers and Liverpool, with the memory of their thrilling 3-0 win here in March - in a sequence that almost took them to their first title in 24 years - seeming an age away.

MOTD2 analysis Didi Hamann: "The only problem Michael Carrick gives United boss Louis van Gaal is that there is only one of him - at the moment Van Gaal would probably love to play him at the back and in midfield too." Read more: 'Carrick is catalyst for Man Utd form'

United captain Wayne Rooney gave them an early lead and Liverpool had every right to feel aggrieved when Mata headed in from a clearly offside position to take the game away from them just before half-time.

Even before United took the lead, De Gea made an important save from Raheem Sterling, denying the England youngster on four occasions as well as producing three vital contributions to stop Liverpool substitute Mario Balotelli getting his first Premier League goal for the club.

Robin van Persie's third for United at the end of a lightning counter-attack only added to Liverpool's pain and gave the scoreline a lopsided look given the amount of work done by De Gea.

United's sixth successive league win continued United's resurgence under manager Louis van Gaal and put Liverpool's decline since they came so close to winning the Premier League into even sharper relief. Liverpool now trail third-placed United by 10 points.

Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, intend to give Rodgers until the end of the season at least to turn matters around given the credit he still has after last season, but after a miserable Champions League campaign was confirmed by their exit at the group stage following the midweek draw with Basel, these are crucial days for the northern Irishman.

He now faces a huge seven days with a Capital One Cup quarter-final at Championship leaders Bournemouth on Wednesday before Arsenal visit Anfield next weekend.

The reshuffled team sent out at Old Trafford by Rodgers gave Liverpool and their manager cause for optimism in an energetic early spell but the momentum shifted crucially in the 13th minute as De Gea saved from Sterling at one end and Rooney scored at the other.

In the space of 25 seconds, Liverpool should have taken the lead but then found themselves behind as Antonio Valencia nutmegged Joe Allen and pulled the ball back for Rooney, who scored with Jones diving in the wrong direction.

De Gea thwarted Sterling - utilised as a lone striker - once more before United doubled their lead in controversial fashion five minutes before half-time.

Mata was clearly offside when he headed in after Van Persie got a slight touch to Ashley Young's cross. There was daylight between Mata and the last Liverpool defender, so it can only be assumed linesman Mike Mullarkey did not believe Van Persie got a touch.

Juan Mata appeared to be offside when he made it 2-0 to Manchester United

It was a demoralising blow for Liverpool who, having had to replace Glen Johnson with Kolo Toure in the first half after he suffered a groin injury, replaced Adam Lallana with Balotelli at the restart.

Whereas United had taken the chances that had come their way, Liverpool had wasted every opportunity, as Sterling did once more early in the second half.

Michael Carrick, who had been immaculate, inexplicably allowed Jonny Evans' pass to roll straight to Sterling, who hesitated, even when he seemed to have rounded De Gea, allowing the goalkeeper to get back and save.

De Gea's development into a world-class goalkeeper has been confirmed by a series of stellar performances this season and he showed his quality and reflexes again to turn Balotelli's close-range shot on to the bar.

The difference between the sides was illustrated once more as Van Persie wrapped up United's win. Dejan Lovren scooped Rooney's pass hopelessly into the path of Mata, who found Van Persie to score, with Jones once again on the wrong foot.

Wayne Rooney has scored (66) or assisted (28) 94 goals in his last 100 league games at Old Trafford

Raheem Sterling has not scored for Liverpool since September

Robin van Persie has netted seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Liverpool

Mario Balotelli made his return from injury as a second-half substitute