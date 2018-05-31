BBC Sport - FA Cup second round: Best goals so far

Saturday's best FA Cup goals

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best goals from Friday and Saturday's matches in the FA Cup second round.

From Stephen Turnbull's delightful free-kick in Blyth Spartans' shock 2-1 win at Hartlepool, to Manny Smith's show of strength in Wrexham's 3-1 win over Maidstone United.

There's also a chance to see ex-Premier League player Jason Koumas "roll back the years" with a stunning curled equaliser in Tranmere's 2-2 draw at Oxford United.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Saturday's best FA Cup goals

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Suarez celebrates 100th cap with a goal

Video

Cesc Education: Fabregas' guide to Spain squad

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired