West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Aston Villa

Craig Gardner made 59 Premier League appearances for Aston Vila between 2005 and 2010

Craig Gardner scores against former club

West Brom's first win since 1 November

Kieran Richardson sent off

Fabian Delph returns for Villa

West Brom midfielder Craig Gardner scored against former club Aston Villa to end the Baggies' run of five Premier League matches without a win.

Gardner, 28, capitalised on a scramble inside the area and fired through a crowd of bodies after Stephane Sessegnon's shot had been blocked.

Villa had earlier been reduced to 10 men after Kieran Richardson was sent off for a late tackle on Sessegnon.

Christian Benteke's close-range shot late on was the best Villa could offer.

This week Villa chief executive Tom Fox outlined a desire for the club to challenge for European football within the next three years.

Media playback is not supported on this device Irvine 'relieved' by West Brom win

Although Gardner, who played for Villa from 2005 to 2010, said in the build-up to the West Midlands derby that Villa were no longer the biggest club in the region.

The last time the two sides met in January the match finished in a thrilling 4-3 scoreline in Villa's favour, but following the dismissal of Richardson the visitors rarely threatened the West Brom goal.

Richardson, who scored one of the goals which kept West Brom in the Premier League on a dramatic final day in the 2004-05 season, overstretched after a heavy touch and caught Sessegnon with a late tackle.

With the extra man advantage West Brom dominated the remainder of the first half, and the home side felt they should have had a penalty on the half-hour mark when Sessegnon's cross struck the hand of Carlos Sanchez but referee Mike Dean waved away the appeals.

Tight West Midlands derbies There has never been more than a one-goal margin between the sides in their 17 Premier League meetings.

The overlapping runs of Albion left-back Sebastien Pocognoli caused problems for Villa throughout, and moments before the interval he cut a cross back for Sessegnon who saw his close-range effort saved by visiting goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Villa midfielder Fabian Delph came on at the break for Charles N'Zogbia as he made his first appearance since a shoulder injury picked up in early October.

Media playback is not supported on this device Lambert pleased with Villa display

Despite Delph's added tenacity Albion remained the dominant force as they searched for the decisive goal.

And Albion's pressure eventually told in the 72nd minute as Gardner grabbed the winner when Sessegnon's shot bounced off Brown Ideye for him to guide the ball home. It was Gardner's first goal since he joined from Sunderland in the summer.

Benteke went close late on when he got on the end of Ciaran Clark's knockdown, but could only guide his effort wide of the post.

West Brom head coach Alan Irvine: "Everyone assumes it's easy with 10 men but it isn't. It was never a foregone conclusion.

"However, I felt as long as we played with composure and didn't try to hurry things we would do it.

"From my point of view it's a great goal. Craig Gardner did well to finish it off. The players have been great for me."

Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert: "I'm disappointed but I felt we did well with 10 men.

"The sending off changed the course of the game.

"I don't think there was any malice in it from Kieran but I can understand why the ref's sent him off."

Kieran Richardson was sent off for the first time since he joined Aston Villa on a free transfer in the summer

Aston Villa's Kieran Richardson voiced his displeasure at referee Mike Dean's decision to send him off

West Brom club record signing Brown Ideye, right, has scored just once since he joined the club

Craig Gardner's goal against Aston Villla was his first for West Brom since he arrived from Sunderland

Left-back Sebastien Pocognoli, an attacking threat for West Brom against Villa, has yet to score for the Baggies