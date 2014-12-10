Bristol City v Coventry City
-
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 22Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3Williams
- 2Little
- 8Elliott
- 7Smith
- 15FreemanSubstituted forPackat 90+1'minutes
- 23Bryan
- 9SmithSubstituted forAgardat 68'minutes
- 18WilbrahamSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Osborne
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 13Richards
- 19Agard
- 21Pack
Coventry
- 23Allsop
- 22Pennington
- 2Willis
- 4Webster
- 5JohnsonBooked at 29mins
- 11O'BrienBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMaddisonat 81'minutes
- 7Fleck
- 9McQuoidSubstituted forNoubleat 72'minutes
- 16Barton
- 10SwansonSubstituted forHaynesat 67'minutes
- 8Madine
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 19Nouble
- 26Haynes
- 27Finch
- 36Maddison
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 5,019
Match Stats
Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCoventry
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12