EFL Trophy
Bristol City2Coventry0

Bristol City v Coventry City

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 22Ayling
  • 4Flint
  • 3Williams
  • 2Little
  • 8Elliott
  • 7Smith
  • 15FreemanSubstituted forPackat 90+1'minutes
  • 23Bryan
  • 9SmithSubstituted forAgardat 68'minutes
  • 18WilbrahamSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Osborne
  • 10Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 13Richards
  • 19Agard
  • 21Pack

Coventry

  • 23Allsop
  • 22Pennington
  • 2Willis
  • 4Webster
  • 5JohnsonBooked at 29mins
  • 11O'BrienBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMaddisonat 81'minutes
  • 7Fleck
  • 9McQuoidSubstituted forNoubleat 72'minutes
  • 16Barton
  • 10SwansonSubstituted forHaynesat 67'minutes
  • 8Madine

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 19Nouble
  • 26Haynes
  • 27Finch
  • 36Maddison
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
5,019

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 10th December 2014

