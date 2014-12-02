Keith Curle: Carlisle manager expects exits before arrivals

Keith Curle took over at Carlisle United in September 2014

Manager Keith Curle has intimated Carlisle United will need to move players on in January before he can make additions to his squad.

Since arriving in September, Curle has brought in loanees Connor Brown and Tom Anderson, plus striker Derek Asamoah on a permanent basis.

However, the prospect of further arrivals is likely to rest on the Cumbrians' own movement of personnel.

"Players have to move out before others come in," Curle told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"I'm mindful of the fact that we have a number of players in the changing room and financially we can't keep adding players.

"To free up the opportunity for me to bring in players that are deemed good additions, the likelihood is that some players can be sacrificed."

Although Curle named no names, he intends to speak with those outside of his plans before the transfer window opens.

"Out of professionalism, I have to have a sit down with players, a face-to-face conversation," added the former England defender.

"I have to say - it's in your interest to get your agent to get you a move to make sure you've got a career after this year."