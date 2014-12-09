Dunfermline Athletic 1-3 Stranraer

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Dunfermline 1-3 Stranraer

Stranraer have a home tie against Premiership side Dundee United to look forward to after beating Dunfermline in their Scottish Cup fourth-round replay.

A Gregor Buchanan header came back off the Stranraer crossbar before Sean Winter edged the visitors ahead with a shot from 18 yards past Ryan Scully.

Winter's cross was tapped in by Stephen Stirling for Stranraer's second.

Ross Millen's penalty pulled one back for Dunfermline before Jamie Longworth eased Stranraer's nerves with a third.