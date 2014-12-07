Match ends, Bristol City 1, AFC Telford United 0.
Bristol City 1-0 AFC Telford United
-
- From the section FA Cup
Kieran Agard scored an injury-time winner for League One leaders Bristol City as they ended Conference bottom club AFC Telford United's FA Cup run.
City keeper Frank Fielding was kept busy, saving twice from Andy Todd.
But Agard finally put the home side ahead, scrambling in at the far post following Aaron Wilbraham's flick-on.
|The Bucks' big day out
|AFC Telford were making their first appearance in the FA Cup second round since the club was reformed in 2004 - against a Bristol City side 71 places above them in the English football pyramid
Even then substitute Sam Smith twice almost equalised during nine minutes of time added on, shooting inches wide before heading straight at Fielding.
But Telford keeper Jonathan Hedge, standing in for the cup-tied Freddy Hall, also made a string of important first-half saves.
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Sport:
"We did deserve to win the game but it's Telford's day. Everyone has to remember them today.
"I thought their players were great and they worked their socks off.
"Their supporters were fantastic for them, so even though we won it's their day.
"We kept going and going and thankfully we did get the goal, as we wouldn't have wanted another replay."
Telford manager Liam Watson told BBC Sport:
"We gave the fans a great day out and never let ourselves down. We took the tie all the way and deserved a replay.
"We knew we had to play well because Bristol are a good side. We knew we'd have to defend well but we also created a few good chances. There probably hasn't been a game all season where we have created as many chances.
"The test is now whether the players can put in the same level of performance at home to Welling this Tuesday night. Players will always raise their game for big games but the Welling game was always going to be the bigger game, whatever happened in the Cup."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 22Ayling
- 4Flint
- 3WilliamsSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
- 12Kane
- 21Pack
- 10Emmanuel-ThomasSubstituted forFreemanat 65'minutes
- 11Wagstaff
- 17CunninghamSubstituted forBryanat 69'minutes
- 19Agard
- 18Wilbraham
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 5Osborne
- 7Smith
- 13Richards
- 15Freeman
- 16Wynter
- 23Bryan
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 5Akrigg
- 16McDonaldBooked at 26mins
- 24ParryBooked at 60mins
- 23Higgins
- 17PlattBooked at 44minsSubstituted forGrayat 90+4'minutes
- 20Poku
- 6Grogan
- 21Todd
- 14HancockSubstituted forCookeat 90+4'minutes
- 9FarrellSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Byrne
- 8Barnett
- 10Gray
- 12Cooke
- 13Pryce
- 18Smith
- 19Deacey
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 6,678
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, AFC Telford United 0.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).
Steve Akrigg (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Michael Grogan.
Attempt saved. Sam Smith (AFC Telford United) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tony Gray (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Cooke replaces Josh Hancock.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Tony Gray replaces Kristian Platt.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, AFC Telford United 0. Kieran Agard (Bristol City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Freeman.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jonathan Hedge.
Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rod McDonald (AFC Telford United).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Rod McDonald.
Attempt missed. Sam Smith (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Smith (AFC Telford United).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Godfrey Poku.
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Hancock (AFC Telford United).
Attempt missed. Michael Grogan (AFC Telford United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sam Smith replaces Adam Farrell.
Attempt blocked. Godfrey Poku (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Korey Smith replaces Derrick Williams.
Corner, AFC Telford United. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Corner, AFC Telford United. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt saved. Andy Todd (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Godfrey Poku (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Joe Bryan replaces Greg Cunningham.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jonathan Hedge.
Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Hancock (AFC Telford United).
Attempt saved. Luke Freeman (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Luke Freeman replaces Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Corner, AFC Telford United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City).