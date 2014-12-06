Match ends, Welling United 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Welling United 0-0 Bristol Rovers
Conference high-flyers Bristol Rovers were held to a goalless draw by Welling United, the Pirates' second 0-0 stalemate in a row.
Rovers' Bradley Goldberg was denied early on and Tyrone Marsh saw his shot saved in a quiet first half.
Jamal Fyfield squandered Welling's best chance when his effort from Ben Jefford's cross went wide.
The Pirates moved up to second in the league but failed to put pressure on league leaders Barnet.
Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke speaks to BBC Radio Bristol:
"Pleased with the performance, frustrated as everyone else that we didn't finish numerous chance to be honest with you,
"I thought that we dominated long spots in the game, it is a difficult place to come, but I think we played the game pretty well.
"We kept looking to get forward; the lads were giving me everything just disappointed that we drew the game to be honest.
"A couple of decisions and a bit of bad finishing as well, one or two decisions we could have had a penalty, all if, buts and maybes. But we want to start turning these draws into wins."
Line-ups
Welling
- 22Buchel
- 23Williams
- 3Fyfield
- 19Chambers
- 14Jefford
- 15BasseleBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHudsonat 60'minutes
- 5Fagan
- 20Corne
- 33HealySubstituted forBushat 90+3'minutes
- 9PennySubstituted forSt Aimieat 12'minutes
- 11Marsh
Substitutes
- 1Henly
- 6Bush
- 10St Aimie
- 24Hudson
- 25Taylor
Bristol Rovers
- 32Speiss
- 4Lockyer
- 5McChrystal
- 6Parkes
- 24Sinclair
- 7Mansell
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 87mins
- 3Brown
- 29BalantaSubstituted forGoslingat 63'minutes
- 27BlissettSubstituted forTaylorat 70'minutes
- 14GoldbergSubstituted forWallat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Leadbitter
- 10Taylor
- 11Gosling
- 15Trotman
- 31Wall
- Referee:
- Colin Lymer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Welling United 0, Bristol Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Welling United. Chris Bush replaces Joe Healy because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Welling United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Jefford.
Corner, Welling United.
Booking
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Ben Jefford (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lee Mansell (Bristol Rovers).
Kieron St Aimie (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Joe Healy (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Alex Wall (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Zac Fagan (Welling United).
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Stuart Sinclair tries a through ball, but Stuart Sinclair is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jamal Fyfield (Welling United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Jefford with a cross.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Kieron St Aimie (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Alex Wall (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Ben Jefford (Welling United).
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kieron St Aimie (Welling United).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Ben Jefford (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Matty Taylor replaces Nathan Blissett.
Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Mansell.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Corner, Bristol Rovers.
Foul by Ben Jefford (Welling United).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Kieron St Aimie (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Alex Wall (Bristol Rovers).
Joe Healy (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Alex Wall replaces Bradley Goldberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jake Gosling replaces Angelo Balanta.