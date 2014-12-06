Welling United 0-0 Bristol Rovers

Conference high-flyers Bristol Rovers were held to a goalless draw by Welling United, the Pirates' second 0-0 stalemate in a row.

Rovers' Bradley Goldberg was denied early on and Tyrone Marsh saw his shot saved in a quiet first half.

Jamal Fyfield squandered Welling's best chance when his effort from Ben Jefford's cross went wide.

The Pirates moved up to second in the league but failed to put pressure on league leaders Barnet.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke speaks to BBC Radio Bristol:

"Pleased with the performance, frustrated as everyone else that we didn't finish numerous chance to be honest with you,

"I thought that we dominated long spots in the game, it is a difficult place to come, but I think we played the game pretty well.

"We kept looking to get forward; the lads were giving me everything just disappointed that we drew the game to be honest.

"A couple of decisions and a bit of bad finishing as well, one or two decisions we could have had a penalty, all if, buts and maybes. But we want to start turning these draws into wins."