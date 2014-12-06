Stoke City 3-2 Arsenal

Match ends, Stoke City 3, Arsenal 2.
Stoke scored three first-half goals to again stun Arsenal who staged a brilliant yet unsuccessful fightback at the Britannia Stadium.
Peter Crouch slotted in after only 19 seconds, before Bojan sidefooted in the second and Jon Walters crashed in to make it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.
Santi Cazorla scored from the spot and Aaron Ramsey volleyed in from a corner soon after to give the Gunners hope.
However, Calum Chambers was shown a second yellow late on as Stoke held on.
Mark Hughes' side deserved the victory for their early bravado, while Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will surely regard the opening 45 minutes as the worst he has seen from his team this season. And as good a comeback as it was, the statistics now read that it is now only one win in nine visits to the Staffordshire club.
Arsenal's first-half defensive display was as calamitous as those against Liverpool. and Chelsea last season.
It all started to go wrong after just 19 seconds when Steven N'Zonzi whipped in a cross from the right and found Crouch, who steadied himself before placing his shot past Martinez.
Olivier Giroud should have equalised with a header from four yards, and both he and his team were punished for the miss when ex-Barcelona player Bojan - one of the day's best performers - opened up his foot to convert Walters' cross.
The provider then capped off a great half for the Potters when he smashed in the third into the roof of the net from close range.
Wenger's team applied themselves far better after the break, bringing on Danny Welbeck to add more potency to the attack.
However, the visitors were lucky not go 4-0 down when Bojan cut inside before firing past Damian Martinez. The Spaniard and his team-mates ran off celebrating, but the goal was overruled as a result of Mame Biram Diouf being offside.
They capitalised on that bit of fortune when Cazorla converted from the spot after Mathieu Flamini had been clipped by Diouf.
Welbeck, who earlier had a shot deflected wide, then had a hand in the second. His fierce shot was tipped over, but led to the corner that Ramsey scored from. The Wales international showed great poise as he watched the ball before firing low into the corner.
Arsenal continued pressing to find that all-important equaliser, but their hopes of salvaging a point were rocked when Chambers was shown a second yellow for pulling back Bojan.
Five minutes of injury time were played, but Hughes' side survived for yet another memorable win over the Premier League giants.
Stoke manager Mark Hughes:
"We've been disappointed in recent weeks. That's why I was looking forward to this game because we weren't playing badly and we felt there were opportunities today to test Arsenal and that's what we did.
"We were encouraged by the early goal, obviously. You don't expect to score after 20 seconds.
"From that point onwards I thought our play was good, and it was an outstanding second goal by Bojan, who once again has put in a really impressive performance.
"Since he's come back into the side, he's arguably been our man of the match in every game."
